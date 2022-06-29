A man charged in a June 20 carjacking and kidnapping will remain in jail until his trial following a judge's decision at a hearing Tuesday.
Joel Contreras, 27, Roswell, faces 10 felony charges including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, aggravated fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm and kidnapping in connection with the incident. A police pursuit of the vehicle sped through Roswell to U.S. Highway 380 east, ending after officers employed spike strips near Tatum, 70 miles from Roswell.
The virtual hearing overseen by Fifth Judicial District Judge Thomas Lilley was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning but was postponed to the afternoon due to other cases running long. When the case convened in the afternoon, the state’s witness, a Roswell police detective, did not log into the hearing, even after the judge called a brief recess.
Assistant District Attorney Katherine Worthington said the detective was aware of the rescheduling but was apparently out of cell phone range. Worthington had also told the judge the state would request another time for a preliminary hearing in the case that was also to take place Tuesday, as two witnesses had not been served with papers yet.
Defense attorney Frank Rio argued that the court could not move forward on the state’s motion for pretrial detention without presenting new evidence and suggested the state dismiss its motion and refile when it could be scheduled with the preliminary hearing.
“The standard on pretrial detention is clear and convincing evidence. I don’t think we’re there, your honor,” Rio said.
“As a general rule, I would agree. It’s somewhat distressing that we don’t have any live testimony,” Lilley said.
However, the judge said it’s not an unusual situation and said he could rule based on the material already filed by the state that Contreras posed a danger to the community and would remain in jail.
Contreras is accused of stealing a black pickup truck at gunpoint the afternoon of June 20 at a convenience store on South Sunset Avenue, according to the affidavit filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court. The owner of the truck had a tracking device in the vehicle, and police were able to “ping” the truck to a location on Peach Street.
Near that location, three men told police a man in a black truck tried to talk to them while they were in their vehicle in Loveless Park and pointed a pistol at them. They drove away.
Contreras then allegedly forced a woman who was in the park, at gunpoint, to get in the truck with him. The police pursuit began shortly after that. According to a press release from the RPD, the truck at times was driven at high speeds, on the wrong side of the road and through stop lights and stop signs through the streets of Roswell.
The woman told police that as the pursuit continued on U.S. 380 at high rates of speed, the driver took her phone from her when she attempted to call police and threatened to kill her. The driver attempted a head-on collision with an oncoming police vehicle, the woman said, but she grabbed the steering wheel to prevent the crash. She said she attempted to jump from the truck when it slowed, but the driver grabbed her by the arm.
The truck crashed after the spike strips were deployed near Tatum, nearly an hour after the alleged robbery.
In the written motion for pretrial detention, Worthington also outlined Contreras’ criminal history including convictions for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, residential burglary and receiving or transferring stolen vehicles.
A second man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of the truck. Tino Rodriguez, 40, Roswell, was arrested June 24 and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to an affidavit filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court, Roswell Police Department investigators learned Contreras was a passenger in a white, four-door vehicle driven by a Hispanic male at the convenience store the day of the incident.
Officers identified Rodriguez as the owner of the vehicle and located it the next day at a recreational vehicle park where he was living. When he was questioned, Rodriguez said he drove Contreras to the store but denied having any role in the robbery.
According to the affidavit, RPD obtained surveillance video from the convenience store and a nearby business that showed the white car pulling up to a gas pump. After Contreras allegedly exited the vehicle with a gun and approached the owner of the truck, the white car moved to another location in the parking lot and then drove across the parking lot at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting the robbery victim.
The white car then drove toward Poe Street with the stolen vehicle behind it, then allowed the stolen vehicle to pass. A witness told police the driver of the white vehicle waved his hand for the stolen vehicle to pass.
Police then obtained a search warrant on June 23 for Rodriguez’s residence. During the search, a pistol was found. Police determined Rodriguez was the only occupant of the mobile home.
Rodriguez has prior felony convictions. In a first appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court on Monday, bond was set at $3,000.
