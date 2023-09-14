A man was arrested Tuesday night after reportedly stabbing his mother numerous times when she tried to hug him.
Tyler Mazac, 30, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery of a household member and false imprisonment for attacking his mother in the trailer where they lived together on Yakima Road in Dexter, according to a criminal complaint.
On Wednesday, Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond for Mazac at $75,000 cash or surety during a court appearance.
No name of an attorney representing Mazac was listed in electronic court records as of press time Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the Chaves County Sheriff's Office said the woman was transported to a hospital and subsequently flown to El Paso for medical care.
The criminal complaint indicates at least one of the wounds the woman received, which included a puncture wound that went through her chest cavity, could have been fatal had she not received immediate care.
Mazac reportedly stabbed his mother in the arms and back after she approached him and attempted to hug him.
A neighbor called 911 after reportedly witnessing Mazac force his mother into the trailer and became concerned after seeing traces of blood on the trailer door.
Mazac was later found by deputies and detained elsewhere on the property of the trailer park.
Per the criminal complaint, the woman told deputies Mazac was on methamphetamine and had been in psychosis for three weeks. She also speculated that Mazac, who was on probation after being released from prison in June, attacked her because he believed she had reported him to his probation officer.
Mazac has been staying at the trailer home since his June 30 release from prison on probation.