Bond was set Friday for a man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase on Thursday.
Judge James Mason set bond for Vicente Salcido, 32, of Roswell at $10,000 cash or surety during his appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court, per court records.
Salcido faces one count each of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage over $1,000, reckless driving, roadways laned for traffic, stop yield intersection, duty upon striking fixtures and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs related to a Thursday evening high-speed pursuit.
Court records indicate investigators believe Salcido drove a red Ford Mustang into the South Park Cemetery and crashed the vehicle into a west gate causing heavy damage to the vehicle. It was learned deputies had previous encounters with the Mustang and identified Salcido as the alleged driver.
Deputies later allegedly found Salcido heading south on Washington Avenue towards Brasher Road, gradually increasing his speed from 20 to 70 mph. Court records state the Mustang then drove south on Sunset Ave., through oncoming traffic and into a field east of the roadway.
The chase continued back towards S. Main St. before deputies cut off the pursuit. Salcido then went to a former girlfriend's house and reportedly threatened her with a gun.
Salcido was later found in the Mustang in the parking lot of a 1600 block of S. Main St. Allsup's while deputies were conducting a separate traffic stop. Deputies approached the Mustang with their emergency lights on.
“The vehicle rolled forward slowly before coming to a stop and the occupant of the vehicle was given verbal commands at gunpoint to take the keys out of the vehicle and exit the vehicle,” court records state.
Salcido told deputies he did not know why he was being stopped by them. They informed him it was because a vehicle matching the one he was driving had alluded deputies.
When asked if he had driven the Mustang earlier in the day, court documents indicate Salcido responded by telling deputies, “I've been driving but I haven't run from nobody.”
Because of his behavior, unusual demeanor and irregular size of his pupils, deputies conducted field sobriety tests on Salcido before he was taken into custody.
