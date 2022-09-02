A Hagerman man has pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck alongside a highway while under the influence of alcohol.
Court records indicate Jesus Gonzales, 36, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court to all charges against him.
He was subsequently released on his own recognizance by Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt and will remain free while awaiting trial. Court records though say he will be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.
Court filings state that Gonzales is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; careless driving; no seat belts; driving while license revoked; failure to notify owner upon striking fixture or property; failure to obey traffic laws; damage to highway by unreasonable use; and failure to give immediate notice of accidents.
Gonzales was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening on State Road 249 at mile post 23, per court documents. A sign was also damaged in the crash.
According to court documents, Chaves County sheriff's deputies learned about the accident at about 6:51 p.m., when the Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center received a report about a single-vehicle wreck just off the highway, where a vehicle appeared to have rolled over a fence.
The caller reported seeing someone further down the road. Later when deputies arrived, Gonzales was reportedly at the vehicle.
“Mr. Gonzales admitted he had a couple of drinks affiant could smell the odor of an alcoholic substance emitting from his person, blood shot watery eyes and slurred speech,” court records state.
Gonzales later refused to give a blood sample to deputies.