A man accused of embezzling money from two hotels where he was previously employed was released Monday without bond following an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Judge K.C. Rogers ordered 50-year-old Juan Gonzales of El Paso, Texas, released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.
Under his conditions of release, Gonzales is permitted to stay at his El Paso home while awaiting trial on one felony count of embezzlement over $2,500. He was served with a warrant on the charge Sunday.
Gonzales was general manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Baymont Hotel between August and December 2021 when, according to court documents, he allegedly charged $7,984.78 in personal expenses to a company credit card he was issued.
The card was intended to be used by Gonzales for business purposes when it was issued to him, according to court filings.
Items purchased allegedly included furniture delivered to both Gonzales' El Paso home and the hotel room where he was staying at the time. An employee with the Holiday Inn Express alerted police about the alleged improper use of the credit card Jan. 5, days after Gonzales was fired.
According to court records, the employee alleged that Gonzales was sending hotel staff text messages in which he blamed them for his Dec. 31 firing.
The name of a personal attorney for Gonzales was not listed in court documents as of Wednesday.