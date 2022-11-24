A Roswell man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly took an underage girl to his apartment, performed sexual acts on her and later tried to hide evidence according to court filings.

Juan M. Rodriguez, 38, was taken into custody Friday after briefly barricading himself from police inside his 1200 block of North Main Street residence, according to court records. Rodriguez was subsequently charged with four counts each of criminal sexual penetration in the first degree, child under 13; along with one count each of kidnapping first degree, intent to commit a sexual offense; enticement of a child and tampering with evidence. The name of an attorney representing Rodriguez was not listed in electronic court records Wednesday and therefore could not be reached for comment.