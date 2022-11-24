A Roswell man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly took an underage girl to his apartment, performed sexual acts on her and later tried to hide evidence according to court filings.
Juan M. Rodriguez, 38, was taken into custody Friday after briefly barricading himself from police inside his 1200 block of North Main Street residence, according to court records. Rodriguez was subsequently charged with four counts each of criminal sexual penetration in the first degree, child under 13; along with one count each of kidnapping first degree, intent to commit a sexual offense; enticement of a child and tampering with evidence. The name of an attorney representing Rodriguez was not listed in electronic court records Wednesday and therefore could not be reached for comment.
Court records indicate the alleged incidents happened after Rodriguez contacted the girl on Snapchat and asked her if she wanted to “hang out.” After she agreed to do so, Rodriguez reportedly picked the girl up from one of her friend's houses, drove her to his apartment and then performed sexual acts on her. Police later learned from the girl that one of the alleged incidents happened while she was taking a nap and awoke to find Rodriguez performing sexual acts on her.
Later, while still in the apartment, court records state that the girl, while Rodriguez was in another room, called her sister and revealed where she was and what happened. The girl later told police, per court records, Rodriguez panicked and said he was taking her back home, saying because of her age he could not be seen with her. Before she was dropped off at one of her friend's houses, court records state she told Rodriguez he was going to be in trouble.
When police later went to Rodriguez's house, court records state he initially would not let them in nor would he exit the apartment. After 15 minutes, he came out of the apartment, wet as if he had just taken a shower. Court records state that police believe he used the time to hide evidence, including socks and underwear they later discovered in a trash can inside a residence. The records further state that bed linens also appeared to have been thrown into a spare room inside of the apartment. The girl later told police that she had two previous sexual encounters with Rodriguez.
Citing the severity of the allegations against him, electronic court records indicate the district attorney's office has filed a motion in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court to hold Rodriguez in pre-trial detention pending a possible trial on the charges. Electronic court records state that a hearing on the motion for pretrial detention is scheduled for Nov. 29.