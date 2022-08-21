Ensor mug

Submitted Photo

John Ensor 

Hours after hearing closing arguments, jurors returned late Thursday with a guilty verdict in the case of a man accused of causing a fatal crash that killed two sisters.

Jurors moved to convict John Ensor, 34, of two counts of homicide by vehicle, along with one count each of controlled substances, possession prohibited; limitations on overtaking on the left; and failure to register or title a vehicle, according to Ensor's attorney Anna Aragon.