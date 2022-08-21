Hours after hearing closing arguments, jurors returned late Thursday with a guilty verdict in the case of a man accused of causing a fatal crash that killed two sisters.
Jurors moved to convict John Ensor, 34, of two counts of homicide by vehicle, along with one count each of controlled substances, possession prohibited; limitations on overtaking on the left; and failure to register or title a vehicle, according to Ensor's attorney Anna Aragon.
On Friday, Aragon called the outcome of the trial disappointing, and said they will appeal it.
Taina Colon, deputy district attorney and prosecutor in the case, did not respond to requests for comment before press time.
Court records state a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
At the trial Tuesday, Colon accused Ensor of being under the influence of methamphetamine on the afternoon of April 4, 2021 on New Mexico Highway 2 while attempting to pass vehicles.
When heading south in the northbound lane, prosecutors say, Ensor collided head-on with the Ford Focus carrying 17-year-old Danae Sosa and Daraly Sosa, 12.
Colon, in her closing arguments, cited the presence of a syringe loaded with methamphetamine on the floorboard of the 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada Ensor was driving as evidence he had likely been under the influence.
She also noted the testimony of a doctor at the trial who conducted a test on Ensor just after the crash that showed him with a significant amount of methamphetamine in his system.
Aragon, while speaking to the jury, denied drugs were a factor in the crash. Instead, she said, it was the result of a tragic accident.