An early morning shooting in east Roswell left one man dead, according to the Roswell Police Department.
Little information was offered by the department before press time Monday, including a possible suspect or motive, but a press release from the department did reveal that Christopher Herrera, 45, died from a gunshot wound.
The shooting reportedly happened Monday between 3 and 3:30 a.m. at an 800 block of East Fifth Street address. Herrera was at the scene when he died from his wound.
No details about a possible motive or suspect were provided, but the department says the shooting remains under investigation.
People with information about the case can call the RPD at 575-624-6770.