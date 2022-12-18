Sanchez photo

Julio Cesar Franco Sanchez 

 Submitted Photo

A Lake Arthur man who in 2019 allegedly stabbed to death one of his roommates will spend between 10 and 15 years in prison.

The sentencing range is part of a change of plea agreement Julio Caesar Franco Sanchez, 31, entered into and was approved by Judge Thomas Lilley of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court during a Wednesday hearing in Chaves County.