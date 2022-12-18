A Lake Arthur man who in 2019 allegedly stabbed to death one of his roommates will spend between 10 and 15 years in prison.
The sentencing range is part of a change of plea agreement Julio Caesar Franco Sanchez, 31, entered into and was approved by Judge Thomas Lilley of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court during a Wednesday hearing in Chaves County.
Lilley said the exact sentence will be decided at later date, after seeing the results of a 60-day diagnostic evaluation Sanchez will undergo.
In line with the agreement, Sanchez, who was initially charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of 62-year-old Joe Bettencourt, pled no contest to a reduced charge of second degree murder.
Also as part of the agreement, one count each of aggravated battery deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were dismissed by the District Attorney's Office.
Sanchez reportedly stabbed Bettencourt on the night of Oct. 6, 2019, while at the East Vineyard Street home in Lake Arthur where they lived with two other men.
Court records state moments before the attack, Sanchez went to Bettencourt's bedroom door, where he complained of feeling sick and asked Bettencourt to take him to the hospital.
When Bettencourt climbed out of bed, Sanchez reportedly stabbed him 10 times. He subsequently died from his wounds. One of their two other roommates was also stabbed in the back by Sanchez but managed to survive.
The wounded man, along with a fourth man who lived there, according to court filings, fled to a nearby dairy to seek help. Sanchez was gone by the time authorities arrived, but was arrested two days later by Chaves County Sheriff's deputies, when he was found at a restaurant in north Roswell. Electronic court records state since then Sanchez has been held in pre-trial detention.