The visitors center at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge has been placed on lockdown after a man who was bleeding and believed to have been shot was found on the premises.
“The victim stated it was a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to the hospital for his injuries,” Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
One individual at the scene who could possibly have information has been taken into custody.
As of 1:30 p.m., some detectives and deputies were still processing the crime scene at the refuge while others were at the hospital with the victim. No information about the man’s condition was released.
Yslas said deputies were sent to the refuge at 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a possible shooting.
When contacted, the man confirmed he had been shot. Yslas said the man told law enforcement that the shooter was driving a black vehicle, but the officers had not found such a vehicle by early afternoon.
The refuge remains closed to the public until further notice, Yslas said.