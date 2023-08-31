Dustin Trusan

An Alamogordo man who raped a teenage girl and had sexual contact with another more than a decade ago was given a three-year suspended prison sentence, 20 years of probation and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Dustin K. Hunter handed down the sentence Tuesday in the case of Dustin Trusan, 37, as part of a change of plea agreement reached between the prosecution and Frank Patterson, Trusan's attorney.

