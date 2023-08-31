An Alamogordo man who raped a teenage girl and had sexual contact with another more than a decade ago was given a three-year suspended prison sentence, 20 years of probation and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Dustin K. Hunter handed down the sentence Tuesday in the case of Dustin Trusan, 37, as part of a change of plea agreement reached between the prosecution and Frank Patterson, Trusan's attorney.
Trusan, as part of the agreement, changed his initial not guilty plea to one of guilty on one count each of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree, child 13-16, and criminal sexual contact of a minor, force or coercion. He was arrested on the charges in March.
Per a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court, the charges were filed after a 25-year-old woman in late 2022 told New Mexico State Police that Trusan had sex with her as many as 16 times, starting in 2011 when she was 13 years old.
According to the complaint, the first incident happened in August 2011. Trusan later had sex with her again as many as 15 times when the woman was 15 years old, and was staying at Trusan's house in Roswell for “three or four nights.”
The victim's sister also alleged in late 2022 that in 2012, when she was 13-years-old, Trusan had sexually abused her at a gathering after he consumed large amounts of alcohol and methamphetamine.
Hunter noted both charges Trusan faces carry sentences of up to 18 months in prison. The sexual penetration charge also included up to one year parole following completion of the prison term. Under the criminal sexual contact charge, an offender must also serve between five and 20 years on supervised probation.
The agreement left the amount of supervised probation Trusan would have to serve as part of the criminal sexual contact charge up to Hunter.
Neither of the victims were at the hearing, but Patterson, the assistant district attorney, and Jonathan Roehlk, the prosecutor in the case, said the sentence reflects what the victims seek.
Roehlk said the victims in the case are now adults, and at least one of them was willing to testify if needed.
“But the biggest sticking point for her was that the defendant registers as a sex offender to prevent this from happening in the future, and we honored that request,” he said.
Patterson said the recommended sentence might seem lenient, but from what he has gathered, the victims wanted to put the incident behind them, which he said is not uncommon in cases of sexual abuse.
“They don't necessarily like coming to court and reliving the experience and having to testify and to be cross-examined,” he said.
After handing down the sentence, Hunter indicated that he was initially inclined to sentence Trusan to prison for at least one of the 18-month terms but concluded that placing him on supervised probation for the maximum time permitted would be a better way to prevent him from reoffending.
He and Patterson noted that conditions of supervised probation for sex offenders are stricter than those for other crimes.
After sentencing, Hunter warned there would be zero tolerance for Trusan failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.
