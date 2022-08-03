A Roswell man was arrested Sunday after he told a sheriff’s deputy he was hunting doves but did not have a valid hunting license.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, Thomas Vick, 41, was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and hunting small game without a license. He was arraigned Monday and released on his own recognizance.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of South Lea Avenue and West Hobson Road at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday for multiple calls about a person shooting a firearm in that area.
The deputy saw Vick walking on West Hobson Road carrying a shotgun. Vick told the deputy he was hunting Eurasion doves and that he had fired his gun within 100 feet of houses, according to the complaint. He also said he did not have a valid game hunting license.
Witnesses told the deputy they had seen Vick fire two shots in the air in the 300 block of Ryan Street and two shots in the area of South Lea Avenue and Ryan Street, according to the complaint.
The deputy found a wad from a shotgun shell and a spent shotgun shell in those locations, according to the report.