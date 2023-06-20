A late Friday night crash left one man hospitalized after his vehicle veered off U.S. 285 and plunged 50 feet to the bottom of a dry arroyo.
Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue, one of multiple agencies that responded to the crash at about 11:44 p.m., said the man pinned inside the pickup truck at the bottom of the Rio Felix sustained serious injuries.
Several agencies responded to the crash, including Dexter Fire and Rescue, Hagerman Fire and EMS, the Roswell Fire Department, the Chaves County Sheriff's Office and the New Mexico State Police.
After pulling the injured man from the wreckage, a post on Powell's Facebook page said a ropes team assisted in pulling the man up the embankment and onto the road above. He was taken to a Roswell hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and then airlifted to a level-one trauma center in El Paso, Texas.
The Chaves County Sheriff's Office, in a post on its Facebook page, said moments before it fell into the Rio Felix, a motorist called 911 to report that the vehicle, which was heading north on U.S. 285, was driving all over the road.
“While talking with dispatchers, the calling party stated they saw the vehicle go off the road and disappear,” the post states.
Per the Sheriff's Office, alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.