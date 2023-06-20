The vehicle at the bottom of a dry arroyo

The vehicle at the bottom of a dry arroyo, north of Roswell, on U.S. 285.

 Chaves County Sheriff's Office Photo

A late Friday night crash left one man hospitalized after his vehicle veered off U.S. 285 and plunged 50 feet to the bottom of a dry arroyo.

Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue, one of multiple agencies that responded to the crash at about 11:44 p.m., said the man pinned inside the pickup truck at the bottom of the Rio Felix sustained serious injuries.