A local man is in serious but stable condition after being shot Friday night by a Roswell Police officer.

In a press release issued hours after the incident, the Roswell Police Department says Robert Archuleta, 61, was shot at about 7 p.m. at a 1600 block of West Walnut Street residence as three officers were serving him with an arrest warrant on charges of sexual contact of a minor, aggravated stalking and bribery or intimidation of a witness.