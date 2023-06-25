A local man is in serious but stable condition after being shot Friday night by a Roswell Police officer.
In a press release issued hours after the incident, the Roswell Police Department says Robert Archuleta, 61, was shot at about 7 p.m. at a 1600 block of West Walnut Street residence as three officers were serving him with an arrest warrant on charges of sexual contact of a minor, aggravated stalking and bribery or intimidation of a witness.
Per the press release, officers were speaking with Archuleta at the front door of the house when after some discussion, Archuleta reportedly brandished a gun. One of the officers then responded by firing his gun and striking Archuleta. None of the officers were injured.
Each of the officers present at the incident will be placed on administrative leave while a team comprised of members of the Roswell Police Department, Chaves County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police investigate the shooting.