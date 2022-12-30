Roswell Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly led them on a high-speed pursuit while driving an ATV through the city streets and attempted to ram into other vehicles.
Documents filed Thursday in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicate Raymundo Chavez, 42, was taken into custody after leading police on chase. He was then detained after unsuccessfully trying to hide inside a house.
Chavez now faces one count each of reckless driving; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. He was also issued citations for operating an off-road motor vehicle on a limited access highway or freeway; failure to register or title a vehicle and no proof of insurance.
No name of an attorney representing Chavez was listed in electronic court records as of Thursday afternoon and his first appearance in Magistrate Court was postponed.
Per court records, the pursuit began at 11:06 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and McGaffey Street.
After turning onto Sunset and passing an officer's patrol vehicle, Chavez allegedly pulled his gray hooded sweatshirt over his face and accelerated his speed, before crossing into the southbound lane, jumping a curb and heading into a dirt field.
The officer then observed Chavez drive behind a nearby apartment building.
As the officer approached the alleyway near the apartment, Chavez continued traveling at high speeds before striking a fence post, causing his ATV to roll over.
Chavez, court records indicate, then began pulling his waistband, ignoring commands to show his hands and get on the ground. After getting the ATV back upright, Chavez restarted it and sped away towards McGaffey Street before turning onto Bonita Drive.
Other officers soon caught up to Chavez and tried to stop him. When he reached 2nd Street, Chavez reportedly began driving into oncoming traffic.
“Once the man got onto Sunset again it appeared he was attempting to hit other vehicles on purpose,” court records state. At one point, Chavez tried to collide with patrol vehicles.
The pursuit soon continued north on Washington Avenue, before Chavez got off the ATV and headed south near the intersection of Lea Avenue and Bland Street. Chavez parked the ATV in front of the house, but was not seen when police arrived.
Court records indicate officers called out from behind the house, instructing anyone inside to come out. Ten minutes later two women came out and with their permission police began searching the property.
Officers soon discovered a board covering a hole that led under the house, which is where they found Chavez. He was then taken into custody.
Breaking News reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
