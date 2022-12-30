Chavez mugshot 1

Submitted Photo 

Raymundo Chavez 

Roswell Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly led them on a high-speed pursuit while driving an ATV through the city streets and attempted to ram into other vehicles.

Documents filed Thursday in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicate Raymundo Chavez, 42, was taken into custody after leading police on chase. He was then detained after unsuccessfully trying to hide inside a house.