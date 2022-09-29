A man who allegedly shot to death his former girlfriend has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.
Christopher Nathan Beltran, 27, of Roswell, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge Monday during a change of plea agreement in district court. He was charged in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of Dominique Gonzales.
Judge Dustin K. Hunter accepted the change of plea. Under the terms of the deal reached between the District Attorney's Office and the defense, the initial charge of first-degree murder against Beltran was reduced to a lesser count of second-degree murder.
He will receive a 20-year sentence, of which 10 to 12 years will be served in prison and the remainder on supervised probation.
The exact length of the prison sentence will be determined at a Dec. 14 hearing, after Beltran completes a 60-day diagnostic evaluation.
Per the agreement, two additional charges Beltran faced in relation to the shooting were dismissed: one count of tampering with evidence and one count of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device.
Initially, Beltran had pleaded not guilty to charges in Gonzales' death.
Court records state Beltran was accused of fatally shooting Gonzales when she opened the door of her 400 block of East Forest Street apartment on the evening of June 26, 2021. He then reportedly drove away from the apartment in an SUV.
Beltran was found and arrested three days later outside an Artesia apartment. Since then he has been held in pretrial detention.
According to court records, a man who was in the apartment later informed investigators that moments before the shooting, Beltran had been knocking on the windows and door of the apartment and calling Gonzales' phone.
Investigators later learned from several people that while Beltran was in prison he had been calling Gonzales and threatening her, angered at the possibility of her being in another relationship.
Two other people, according to court records, told police that Beltran had a gun and said he was looking for Gonzales just before the shooting happened.
