Gary Schut

Schut 

The suspect in the attempted theft of a dump truck and a tractor-trailer truck from a Roswell business in May entered a not-guilty plea last week to four criminal counts.

When he appeared on Sept. 5 at his arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County via Google Meet from the Chaves County Detention Center, Gary Schut, 47, pled not guilty to two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count each of criminal trespass and resisting, evading or obstructing an office, according to electronic court records.