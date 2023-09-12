The suspect in the attempted theft of a dump truck and a tractor-trailer truck from a Roswell business in May entered a not-guilty plea last week to four criminal counts.
When he appeared on Sept. 5 at his arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County via Google Meet from the Chaves County Detention Center, Gary Schut, 47, pled not guilty to two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count each of criminal trespass and resisting, evading or obstructing an office, according to electronic court records.
A criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court states that on the afternoon of May 16, Schut allegedly attempted to seize the equipment from a gated area behind a 3700 block of South Main Street business.
Electronic court records indicate that at the arraignment, District Judge Thomas Lilley scheduled a jury trial in the case for Feb. 13.
Frank Rio, Schut's attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment on the plea or the case before press time Monday.
Schut had allegedly talked with several employees on the grounds before reportedly climbing into a dump truck but soon had trouble starting it. Per the complaint, Schut was approached by the business owner.
Initially believing Schut was an employee, the owner climbed into the vehicle and started the truck. Schut soon made comments which revealed to the owner that he was not an employee. The business owner then turned off the truck and took away the keys.
The complaint states Schut responded by exiting the truck and fleeing on foot to a nearby tractor-trailer truck on the property while it was unlocked, unattended and still had the keys inside.
Once inside, Schut attempted to drive away but could not because the truck's airlock was on, preventing its brakes from being released.
Police who arrived on the scene instructed Schut to exit the truck, but he did not, claiming that he had to drive to the courthouse and was using the vehicle for a driving test. Throughout his encounter with officers, Schut refused to climb out of the truck, holding onto its interior as officers physically removed him.
When placed on the ground, he continued to resist. Officers had to twice deploy tasers on him before he was handcuffed.
Court records indicate that less than 24 hours before the incident, Schut had received an 18-month suspended sentence after entering a no-contest plea to one count of shoplifting in 5th Judicial District Court as part of a plea agreement.
Schut's bond was initially set at $5,000 cash or surety, but at the orders of Magistrate Judge James Mason, he was later released on his own recognizance.
A bench warrant was issued in June when Schut failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing. His bond was set at $10,000 and then amended to $2,500.