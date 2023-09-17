Johnny Garrett

A Hobbs man who allegedly led New Mexico State Police on a high-speed pursuit along U.S. 285 in a stolen vehicle pled not guilty to several criminal charges Monday.

Electronic court records indicate that when he appeared at his arraignment hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court on Monday, Johnny Garrett, 37, entered a not-guilty plea to six criminal counts. The charges are aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon; receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; possession of stolen vehicles; possession of stolen property; and reckless driving.