A Hobbs man who allegedly led New Mexico State Police on a high-speed pursuit along U.S. 285 in a stolen vehicle pled not guilty to several criminal charges Monday.
Electronic court records indicate that when he appeared at his arraignment hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court on Monday, Johnny Garrett, 37, entered a not-guilty plea to six criminal counts. The charges are aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon; receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; possession of stolen vehicles; possession of stolen property; and reckless driving.
A trial date of Feb. 13, 2024, was scheduled at Monday's hearing.
Ira Shiflett, Garrett's attorney, declined to comment further on the case when reached by the Roswell Daily Record.
The criminal complaint filed against Garrett says that on July 21, he was wanted on a series of outstanding warrants when he reportedly failed to stop for State Police while driving a stolen pickup truck from Hobbs. The report further states Garrett was also accompanied by a passenger, Crystal Soto, 35, of Lovington.
A criminal complaint against Garrett in the case said throughout the pursuit the pickup “maintained a high rate of speed, traveled into oncoming traffic and disregarded any traffic control device putting citizens' lives in danger.”
According to police, Garrett, at one point, sped toward a State Police officer who was in a police unit at the on-ramp from the Roswell Relief Route to U.S. 285. The complaint says the officer had to run from the vehicle out of fear Garrett would crash into it. Further, the pursuit proceeded south on Main Street toward Roswell and took a series of back streets before ending on U.S. 380.
State Police say they eventually learned that the pickup driven by Garrett had stopped at milepost 174 and that he and Soto had fled the vehicle on foot. After the police caught up with Garrett, he was tased and detained. State Police report the found a 9 mm handgun in his left pant leg.
Soto faces one count each of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.
Per the criminal complaint, once in custody, Garrett reportedly admitted to driving and attempting to evade police in the pickup and purchasing the firearm from a person in Hobbs several weeks earlier.