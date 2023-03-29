Miguel Rodriguez

A local man suspected of stealing a marked police unit that was left unlocked and idling outside the Roswell Police Department last month has pled not guilty to two criminal counts against him.

Jonathan Roehlk, an assistant district attorney in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District and the prosecutor in the case, confirmed 33-year-old Miguel Rodriguez entered a plea of not guilty to one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle on Monday when he appeared at his arraignment in Chaves County. His trial has been set for Aug. 8.