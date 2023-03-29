A local man suspected of stealing a marked police unit that was left unlocked and idling outside the Roswell Police Department last month has pled not guilty to two criminal counts against him.
Jonathan Roehlk, an assistant district attorney in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District and the prosecutor in the case, confirmed 33-year-old Miguel Rodriguez entered a plea of not guilty to one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle on Monday when he appeared at his arraignment in Chaves County. His trial has been set for Aug. 8.
Rodriguez's attorney Renee Broberg, in an email Tuesday, said her client is innocent until proven guilty and that she is in the process of receiving all the information in the case.
Per court records, Rodriguez is alleged to have stolen a marked Dodge pickup patrol unit on Feb. 23 at around 2 a.m. while it was unlocked and left running in the parking lot of the Roswell Police Department at 128 W. Second St. At the time, the officer had gone inside and forgotten to lock and turn the vehicle off.
Surveillance video from outside the station reportedly showed Rodriguez, who police recognized from past encounters, walk into the parking lot and circle the vehicle before climbing into, turning out of the parking lot and driving north on Richardson Avenue.
Police then reached out to Rodriguez's parents, who then provided the phone number and address to his girlfriend's house in the 500 block of South Beech Street. Court records indicate when officers phoned the girlfriend, she informed them the police unit was parked behind her house.
The unit was found undamaged behind the house, while officers later found Rodriguez inside his girlfriend's house. A police-issued Canon camera, which had been inside the vehicle, was also discovered in a bedroom inside the home.
Rodriguez, court records indicate, later admitted to having taken the truck, saying it was owed to him by the Department because "the police had been using drones to mess with him and that they had been watching him for the last two years." He reportedly also said he carried out the theft in order to get the attention of police so he could talk to them about "what was being done to him."
Chaves County Magistrate Court Judge James Mason initially set bond for Rodriguez at $10,000. According to court documents, that amount was later reduced to $2,500 by Mason on March 7. Rodriguez then posted bond and was released.
As of early Tuesday though, population summary reports from the Chaves County Detention Center indicate that for the past 12 days, Rodriguez had been held on $1,000 bond in a separate case on charges of criminal damage to property of a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in relation to a separate March 12 incident.
Court records indicate that in that case, Rodriguez was arrested after he allegedly damaged a main water pipe of his girlfriend's house where he also lived and repeatedly refused police orders to come out of an outside crawl space in the house.