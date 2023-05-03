Scotty Lee Grantier

Grantier 

The Roswell man who allegedly coerced a teenage girl into engaging in sexual acts with him in his apartment in 2021 pled not guilty Monday to a series of criminal charges.

When he appeared in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, court records indicate Scotty Lee Grantier, 29, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree of a child between 13 and 18 years of age, along with one count each of criminal sexual contact of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.