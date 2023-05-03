The Roswell man who allegedly coerced a teenage girl into engaging in sexual acts with him in his apartment in 2021 pled not guilty Monday to a series of criminal charges.
When he appeared in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, court records indicate Scotty Lee Grantier, 29, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree of a child between 13 and 18 years of age, along with one count each of criminal sexual contact of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Judge Thomas Lilley at the hearing set a trial in the case for Sept. 19.
Blake Duggers, who was listed in electronic court filings as Grantier's attorney in the case, did not respond to an email requesting comment on the matter before press time Tuesday.
Although bond has been set for Grantier at $50,000, Tuesday's jail population summary report from the Chaves County Detention Center says he is still housed at the facility.
Grantier was arrested last month on the charges for having allegedly engaged in sexual activity twice with a 13-year-old girl.
The Chaves County Sheriff's Office were made aware of the incidents in December 2021 after the alleged victim's mother reportedly learned about them from text and Snapchat messages on her daughter's phone.
Per court records, the alleged victim told deputies on two occasions between September and December 2021, Grantier took her to his house where he then reportedly had sex with her.
The girl said on one of the occasions, Grantier encouraged her to consume alcohol, and then when she became dizzy and confused, he began touching her and performing sexual acts on her.
According to court records, the alleged victim told authorities she had sex with Grantier, who was friends with her brothers, because he warned that if she did not, he would shoot and jump her brothers.
On Jan. 18, 2022, when a deputy stopped by the restaurant where Grantier worked, it was learned that he working in the back kitchen area. When Grantier learned that a deputy was there and wanted to question him, Grantier ran out the back door. Deputies that day were unable to locate him within the vicinity of the restaurant.