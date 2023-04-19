An Alamogordo man accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls more than a decade ago has pled not guilty to two criminal charges.
Court records indicate Dustin Trusan, 35, pled not guilty to one count each of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree, child 13-16; and one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor in the fourth degree, force or coercion, when he appeared Monday via Google Meet at an arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.
Judge Dustin K. Hunter scheduled Trusan's trial for Aug. 29.
Frank Patterson, who was listed in electronic court records as Trusan's attorney, could not be reached for comment on the case before press time Tuesday.
Bond has been set at $50,000 for Trusan, but Tuesday's jail population summary report of inmates at the Chaves County Detention Center says he is still being held at the facility where he has been for 25 days.
Per court records, Trusan is accused of performing sexual acts on two teenage sisters in 2011 and 2012 while living in Roswell. New Mexico State Police learned of the allegations late last year while investigating claims Trusan had sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl in Alamogordo. Charges have not been filed in that case.
Trusan is suspected of having sex with one teenage girl as many as 16 times and sexual contact with her sister one time in late 2012.
One of the alleged victims, now 25 years old, was reportedly interviewed by State Police late last year where she alleged that Trusan had sex with her once when she was 13 years old and several more times when she was either 14 or 15 years.
Court records state the woman told police she had known Trusan and his then-wife while they lived in Roswell and that Trusan used to text her and buy her gifts, including cigarettes, a necklace and a cellphone.
The woman, per court documents, said Trusan first sexually abused her on or about July or August of 2011, when she was 13 years old, and that Trusan had sex with her once.
Per court records, the alleged victim added that the second time was when she was 15 years old and stayed with Trusan and his then-wife at their 2000 block of South Sunset Avenue apartment for “three or four nights” after running away from home.
In her interview with State Police, court records indicate that the alleged victim said Trusan engaged in sexual acts with her as many as 15 times during the three to four nights she stayed with him.
The second alleged victim, per court documents, was also interviewed in late 2022. She told investigators Trusan sexually abused her in December 2012 when she was 14 years old. The incident reportedly happened after the now-adult alleged victim consumed large amounts of alcohol at a gathering where Trusan was also present.
Later after feeling sick, she said that she went into a bedroom to lay down. Per court records, the alleged victim said that is when Trusan came in and sexually abused her.
When interviewed by investigators, court documents indicate Trusan initially denied the allegations, but later confessed to having had sexual relations with the two minors.
According to court records, Trusan said he regretted engaging in sexual activity with the two minors, saying he was a frequent user of methamphetamine at the time and during the encounter at a social gathering, had been drunk.
