Dustin Trusan

Trusan 

An Alamogordo man accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls more than a decade ago has pled not guilty to two criminal charges.

Court records indicate Dustin Trusan, 35, pled not guilty to one count each of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree, child 13-16; and one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor in the fourth degree, force or coercion, when he appeared Monday via Google Meet at an arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.