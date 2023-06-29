Brayan Parra Parra

A man suspected of battering and sexually assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, as well as threatening the woman's three-year-old son, has pled not guilty to multiple criminal counts in the case.

When he appeared at his arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court, court records indicate Brayan Parra Parra, 24, pled not guilty to one count each of criminal sexual penetration in the 2nd degree; aggravated assault of a household member, deadly weapon; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery against a household member, strangulation or suffocation; and interfering with communications.