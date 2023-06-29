A man suspected of battering and sexually assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, as well as threatening the woman's three-year-old son, has pled not guilty to multiple criminal counts in the case.
When he appeared at his arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court, court records indicate Brayan Parra Parra, 24, pled not guilty to one count each of criminal sexual penetration in the 2nd degree; aggravated assault of a household member, deadly weapon; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery against a household member, strangulation or suffocation; and interfering with communications.
A jury trial in the case is scheduled for Oct. 24.
Bond was set for Parra Parra last month at $50,000, and if released it would have to be to a third party. However, a jail population summary report from the Chaves County Detention Center issued Tuesday says Parra Parra remains housed at the facility.
During a hearing last month in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court and speaking through a translator, Parra Parra's girlfriend, who was seven months pregnant, testified that on the night of May 24, Parra Parra sexually assaulted, beat, strangled and bit her while inside their trailer home in the 800 block of North Atkinson Avenue.
Both the victim and a criminal complaint filed in the case say the violence escalated as Parra Parra kept accusing the woman of disrespecting and being unfaithful to him. He then is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman and attacked her. Later, he allegedly threatened the woman and her son with a knife.
Reportedly, the woman then called the police, but Parra Parra hung up the phone. Officers later went to the scene where they found the woman with multiple injuries, though Parra Parra was not on the scene.
After the police left, an officer on patrol witnessed Parra Parra return to the trailer home. He was then taken into custody and questioned.
When he spoke to police, the criminal complaint says Parra Parra claimed he and the woman had gotten into an argument earlier that night when they returned home. He says that he wanted to leave the house, but that she tried to stop him from doing so.
Officers testified, and court records indicate, that Parra Parra said when he tried to leave, the woman approached him with a knife and tried to stop him. He explained that he punched her once in the head and pushed her, but otherwise did not touch her.
Parra Parra said after things calmed down, the woman called the police and he then left the residence on his own.