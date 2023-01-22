Crash photo

A 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck following an accident Thursday night on Riverside Drive. The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with three criminal counts which he pled not guilty to in Chaves County Magistrate Court Friday.

 Toby Martinez Photo

A Dexter man has pled not guilty to three criminal charges after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into a house while under the influence of alcohol.

Court records state when he appeared Friday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, 54-year-old Bryan Lee Benton pled not guilty to one count each of aggravated driving while under the influence of an intoxicating drug or liquor, refuse testing, seventh offense; reckless driving and criminal damage to property over $20,000.