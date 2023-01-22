A Dexter man has pled not guilty to three criminal charges after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into a house while under the influence of alcohol.
Court records state when he appeared Friday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, 54-year-old Bryan Lee Benton pled not guilty to one count each of aggravated driving while under the influence of an intoxicating drug or liquor, refuse testing, seventh offense; reckless driving and criminal damage to property over $20,000.
Benton is accused of crashing a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup into the side of a Zero block of Riverside Drive residence Thursday evening, causing severe damage to the $150,000 house.
Court records indicate that Roswell Police responded to the call at 7:25 p.m. and upon reaching the scene witnessed multiple people standing outside the residence screaming at Benton as he crawled out of what was described as a damaged vehicle that had crashed into the house.
Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the RPD, said any injuries that were reported were minor. Benton was later taken to an area hospital where he was checked for potential injuries.
When police encountered Benton at the site of the crash, reports state he had bloodshot watery eyes and speech that was slow and slurred. Benton refused to submit to tests to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Officers later were able to obtain a Magistrate Court warrant to draw blood from Benton to determine his blood alcohol level.
At Friday's hearing, Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers set bond for Benton at $2,500 and included among his conditions of release that he remain in his residence between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.