A Roswell man is facing charges after he was allegedly engaged in a street race with a motorcycle on N. Main St. has pled not guilty to a single criminal count.
When he appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court Monday, Samuel Rivera-Quiroz, 19, of Roswell entered a plea of not guilty to one count of racing on highways, a petty misdemeanor, according to court records. He was subsequently released on his own recognizance pending trial on the charge.
Court records indicate Rivera-Quiroz is accused of engaging in a high-speed race with a motorcycle on N. Main St. Saturday at 9:08 p.m. A Roswell Police officer saw a black BMW, reportedly driven by Rivera-Quiroz racing the motorcycle at a high speed. The BMW then reportedly turned onto W. College Blvd. still traveling at a high speed before he was pulled over by the officer near the area of College Blvd. and Washington Ave.
Court records state that once pulled over he admitted to having engaged in a race with the motorcycle. Following his hearing Monday, Rivera-Quiroz was ordered released on his own recognizance.
