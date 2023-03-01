Samuel Rivera-Quiroz mug

A Roswell man is facing charges after he was allegedly engaged in a street race with a motorcycle on N. Main St. has pled not guilty to a single criminal count.

When he appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court Monday, Samuel Rivera-Quiroz, 19, of Roswell entered a plea of not guilty to one count of racing on highways, a petty misdemeanor, according to court records. He was subsequently released on his own recognizance pending trial on the charge.