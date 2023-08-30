A gunman who reportedly opened fire in a residential neighborhood and threatened to shoot a police officer during a brief standoff last month pled not guilty Monday to three criminal charges.
When he appeared at his arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, electronic court records indicate that Noah Tucker, 24, of Roswell, pled not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault upon a peace officer; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
District Judge Dustin K. Hunter has set a tentative trial date in the case for March 19, 2024.
Michael Gomez, Tucker's attorney, did not return a call seeking comment on the case before press time Tuesday.
Tucker allegedly fired a gun into the air and repeatedly threatened to shoot a Roswell police officer on July 10.
No officers were injured when the standoff came to an end. The complaint says Tucker told authorities he needed medical attention but refused to let medics on the scene tend to him.
Police did not provide a motive for Tucker's actions, but the complaint says that officers did report detecting the odor of alcohol on his breath.
Per the complaint, officers first encountered Tucker at about 12:17 a.m. while responding to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of South Lea Avenue.
Upon their arrival, police reported seeing a man, whom they later identified as Tucker, holding a revolver while standing next to the open driver's side door of his pickup truck.
The first officer on the scene reacted by unholstering his firearm and demanding that Tucker put down the gun. In response, the criminal complaint says Tucker threw the revolver into the pickup's driver's side seat, pulled another gun out of his waistband and proceeded to throw it into the pickup.
According to the complaint, Tucker did not comply with demands from that officer to step away from the pickup. Instead, he warned the officer that he had a rifle in the pickup and suggested to the officer that the officer arm himself with one because he would kill him.
“Multiple times, Noah stated that he was going to put a slug between my eyes. I kept asking Noah what was bothering him tonight, and Noah kept responding with profanities and not giving any real answers,” the officer wrote in the complaint.
Police apprehended Tucker after they tackled him to the ground and cuffed him when he walked in front of his vehicle, onto a sidewalk and toward a nearby residence.