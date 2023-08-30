Noah Tucker

A gunman who reportedly opened fire in a residential neighborhood and threatened to shoot a police officer during a brief standoff last month pled not guilty Monday to three criminal charges.

When he appeared at his arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, electronic court records indicate that Noah Tucker, 24, of Roswell, pled not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault upon a peace officer; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and negligent use of a deadly weapon.