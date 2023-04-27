Julio Cesar Franco Sanchez

A Mexican national and former employee of a Lake Arthur dairy who stabbed to death one of his co-workers and roommates three and a half years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Julio Caesar Franco Sanchez, 32, learned his fate Wednesday when District Judge Thomas E. Lilley imposed the sentence during a more than a two-hour-long hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County. Sanchez will also be required to undergo substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.