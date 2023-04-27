A Mexican national and former employee of a Lake Arthur dairy who stabbed to death one of his co-workers and roommates three and a half years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Julio Caesar Franco Sanchez, 32, learned his fate Wednesday when District Judge Thomas E. Lilley imposed the sentence during a more than a two-hour-long hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County. Sanchez will also be required to undergo substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.
Ultimately, whether Sanchez, who is not a U.S. citizen, is deported upon completion of his sentence will up to an immigration judge, but Deputy District Attorney Hunter Spindle said given the nature of the crime he more than likely will be.
Wednesday's sentencing came after Sanchez, who was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Joe Bettencourt, pled no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the 2019 stabbing.
Per the change of plea deal, one count each of aggravated battery deadly weapon and aggravated assault deadly weapon related to the case were dismissed by the prosecution. Under the terms of the deal, Sanchez would be sentenced to between 10 and 15 years.
Spindle told the court that on the night of Oct. 6, 2019, Sanchez knocked on Bettencourt's bedroom door complaining of stomach pains and asking to be taken to the hospital.
"Joe opened the door and the defendant immediately stabbed him ten times," Spindle said. The wounds included three to the chest, five to the back and two to Bettencourt's left arm.
One of Sanchez's two other roommates then tried to get between the two men, and was stabbed and injured by Sanchez. After inflicting the first few wounds, Sanchez reportedly chased Bettencourt around the house before stabbing him in the back.
Bettencourt died from his wounds in the hallway of the house. The two other roommates then fled the house and called police at a neighbor's house. Sanchez was gone by the time Chaves County Sheriff's Deputies arrived; however, he was found days later eating a meal at a North Main Street restaurant and was subsequently placed under arrest.
No motive is known for sure, but court records indicate that 30 days before the stabbing, after his arrival in the U.S., Sanchez had begun using methamphetamine.
Spindle explained the stabbing was a rash and impulsive act, but that given its heinous nature, along with the fact it led to one death and trauma to the two surviving roommates, nothing short of a 15-year sentence was appropriate.
"Mr. Bettencourt's death is worth more than ten years in prison," Spindle explained to the court. Neither of the surviving roommates were inside the courtroom during the hearing, though two letters were read aloud to the court on their behalf by a translator.
Both men, in their letters, stated the impact of that night is still being felt in their lives, with them forced to experience trauma related to that attack. They also stated they feared Sanchez.
"He cannot be on the streets. He is very dangerous," one of the two surviving roommates said.
But Judith Caruso, Sanchez's attorney, argued that 15 years was too long of a sentence, especially given that before the stabbing, his only brush with the law was for stealing a shirt from a store in Mexico.
Sanchez's sister, aunt and mother also took part in the hearing via Google Meet, describing Sanchez as caring, compassionate and hard-working.
Christina Franco-Sanchez, the defendant's younger sister, addressed the court via Google Meet describing her brother as "the best human being in the whole world" and that he always provided financial and emotional support to his family in trying times.
"He is the person that helped me achieve my goals and took note of me when no one else did," she said while speaking through a translator.
She added that she and her brother had a close bond since childhood and they went to college together to study nursing, and was by her side the day she gave birth to her first child. In her comments, Sanchez's sister requested that the judge not impose the toughest sentence.
"He still has a life ahead of him with many goals to reach," she said. Sanchez's sister added that whenever he does get out "we will be waiting here with open arms and we hope he comes back soon."
Sanchez himself also addressed the court, expressing remorse for his actions saying that on that night emotions ran high.
"I stand before you today accepting my responsibility and for that reason, I would like to say I'm sorry to the families of the victims," he said.
Sanchez described himself as "psychologically devastated" over the killing and that the regret he feels about it remains fresh "..like it happened yesterday" and that his life is forever altered.
"I feel that my value as an individual is not going to be the same from here on out," he said to the court.
Caruso attested to Sanchez's remorse, calling the act something that was spontaneous.
"I agree with Mr. Spindle, perhaps you are not a bad man, but you have acknowledged that you have done a horrible thing," he said. Lilley also said though Sanchez may wish he could undo what was done that night but he can not and must be held accountable.
