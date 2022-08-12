A man charged in a December 2020 crash that killed a woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.
Dominic Canales-Flores, 22, received the sentence in Chaves County after pleading no contest to one count each of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to maintain lanes.
The reckless driving charge will carry a 90-day prison term, which will run consecutive to the 15-year sentence for homicide by vehicle.
Canales-Flores must also pay fines related to the other two counts.
As part of the plea deal, seven additional charges were dismissed.
The sentence was in line with the recommendation made by Taina Colon, deputy district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District and prosecutor in the case. She said it is the maximum penalty allowed under law for such charges.
Canales-Flores, according to court records, was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph on North Union Avenue on the morning of Dec. 24, 2020, when the Honda Pilot he was driving collided with a Chevrolet SUV.
Devany Brunk, 31, of Portales, a passenger in the Chevrolet SUV with her mother, died at the scene. Brunk's mother and Canales-Flores sustained injuries in the crash.
According to court records, shortly before the collision, a Chaves County sheriff's deputy was pursuing the Honda Pilot driven by Canales-Flores. The Honda Pilot then sideswiped a pickup truck on North Union Avenue just before colliding with the SUV.
The Honda Pilot then crashed through a wall outside a nearby residence.
Brunk's mother, Cindy Stone, told the court just before the sentence was handed down that she and her daughter were traveling to the store that day to get some food for Christmas dinner and were laughing just before they were struck by the SUV.
“And the laughter was instantly replaced by chaos and ultimate fear,” Stone said.
Mark Stone, Brunk's father, said the loss has forever altered his life.
“Holidays and family get-togethers have not and will never be the same, especially Christmas,” Mark Stone said.
He added that he and his wife relive that moment every time they find themselves at an intersection.
In a letter read by a victim's advocate, Rachel Stone, Brunk's aunt, called for Judge Thomas Lilley to impose the maximum penalty.
“Please make him bear the full weight of his consequences. It is only then that he can learn, change and make better choices in the future,” Rachel Stone said in the letter.
Michael Gomez, Canales-Flores' attorney, argued for a more lenient sentence, saying the sentence should also factor in that his client has no previous criminal history.
“I would think that something that encourages or at least gives Mr. Canales-Flores hope to come out and do something better with himself can be accomplished by less than the maximum penalty, your honor,” Gomez said.
Canales-Flores gave a tearful apology to the loved ones of Brunk, expressing regret for his actions that day, which Lilley described as a total disregard for human life.
“I just really want to apologize for everything I have done,” Canales-Flores said.
