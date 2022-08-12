20220812 Crash photo

In this file photo, Roswell Fire Department personnel work to extract Dominic Canales-Flores, 22, from a Honda Pilot following a Dec. 24, 2020, crash on North Union Avenue that killed a woman. Canales-Flores was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison on a charge of homicide by vehicle.

A man charged in a December 2020 crash that killed a woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Dominic Canales-Flores, 22, received the sentence in Chaves County after pleading no contest to one count each of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to maintain lanes.