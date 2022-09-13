An Artesia man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in a 2020 double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.
Judge Thomas Lilley of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County sentenced 24-year-old Tyler Aaron Kelley to 16 years in prison, with four of those years suspended and to be served on supervised probation.
Upon completion of his prison term, Kelley will have to check in with his probation officer on a weekly basis. He will also have to perform 200 hours of community service, unless he finds full-time employment.
The sentence handed down by Lilley was largely in line with the recommendations of the District Attorney's Office as part of a plea and disposition agreement.
Kelley, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, pleaded no contest Friday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Marcelleno Briseno.
As part of the agreement, charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence against Kelley were dismissed.
Kelley, according to police, had shot Briseno at least twice before shooting and wounding another man on the night of May 22, 2020 outside an East Jefferson Street home.
Court records state Kelley and the man who was later wounded were in a longstanding dispute.
On the night of the shooting Briseno was with the man who was later wounded when the man went to the East Jefferson Street residence to confront Kelley.
When they arrived, witnesses later said, Kelley came out with a gun and shot Briseno and wounded the other man. He then reportedly disposed of the gun.
After Friday's hearing, Timothy Wyatt, assistant district attorney and the prosecutor in the case, said the change of plea agreement was offered by the defense. He added that it was accepted by the district because many of the witnesses were either not competent or credible to testify, with most of them either in federal or state custody.
He added there was also a strong possibility motions would have been made to suppress evidence.
Wyatt, speaking before the court, described the case as a tragedy, but noted a sentence of 15 years is the maximum sentence allowed on a charge of second-degree murder. That was enhanced by one year because a firearm was used in the crime.
Members of both the Briseno and Kelley families were present at the hearing, seated on opposite sides of the courtroom, with tears in their eyes throughout the proceedings.
Whisperangels Briseno, the sister of the victim, said her brother had a warm personality and a laugh that was contagious.
“Everyone was drawn to him like a bright light wherever he went,” she said.
Others told the court Briseno's death had permanently altered their lives. Faith Richardson, a friend of the family, read a written message from Sparkle Morales, the victim's mother. She noted that the day of the shooting was also her birthday.
“It's been two years since I had my pride and joy ripped from my arms,” Sparkle Morales said.
Other family members, such as Larry Briseno, the victim's father, asked Lilley to reject the deal, equating it to a slap on the wrist. He noted Kelley faces attempted first-degree murder charges in another case in Eddy County.
“I feel he needs to pay, your honor, please, no mercy,” he said during a 10-minute statement to the court.
Kelley, who sat quietly during most of the hearing, later addressed the court, expressing remorse for his actions that day.
“I just want to say I don't possess the words to say how sorry I am to the victim's family,” he said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
