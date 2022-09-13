Tyler Aaron Kelly mug

File Photo 

Tyler Aaron Kelley 

An Artesia man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in a 2020 double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

Judge Thomas Lilley of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County sentenced 24-year-old Tyler Aaron Kelley to 16 years in prison, with four of those years suspended and to be served on supervised probation.