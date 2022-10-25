A man recently convicted on two criminal counts in a 2020 fatal shooting received a five-year prison term Monday.
Judge Dustin K. Hunter of the 5th Judicial District Court followed the recommendation of District Attorney Dianna Luce and the requests of the victim's family when he sentenced 30-year-old Joseph Vallejos during a hearing in Chaves County.
Vallejos was given two 18-month sentences, one on a count of involuntary manslaughter and a second for tampering with evidence. Both will run consecutively, or one after the other.
Because he has a past felon conviction on five federal counts in a drug trafficking case, each of the two sentences will be enhanced by one year.
Luce said Vallejos has 253 days of pre-sentence confinement credit.
Vallejos is also scheduled to be tried in March on an additional charge in the case for receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
Francis Rio, Vallejos' attorney, asked Hunter to have the sentences run concurrently — at the same time — and not enhance each of the sentences by one year. It was a request Hunter ultimately rejected.
In his comments before handing down the sentence, Hunter said that based on the evidence he believes Vallejos did not intentionally shoot Patterson. But the judge did describe Vallejos' actions that day as “grossly negligent” and “self-centered.”
“This matter is senseless. It did not need to happen,” Hunter explained.
Vallejos was found guilty Oct. 13 on both counts following a two-day jury trial on charges related to the Sept. 18, 2020, death of 25-year-old Brandon Patterson during a gathering at a West McGaffey Street apartment where one of Vallejos' relatives lived.
According to the prosecution, Vallejos and Patterson were among those at the apartment that night, where copious amounts of alcohol were being consumed.
The prosecution in its case and in court records alleged that before the shooting, Patterson and another individual were “play fighting” over a gun, when it went off and struck Patterson once in the chest.
Vallejos, per court records, then reportedly left the apartment and, according to prosecutors, is believed to have hidden the firearm, which to this date has not been found. Vallejos was located the next day by authorities.
At trial, Rio argued the prosecution lacked sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Vallejos fired the gun.
Hunter, along with relatives of Patterson, on Monday were quick to note that when the shooting happened, Vallejos was on probation and was not supposed to be consuming alcohol or possessing a firearm as conditions of his release.
He cited Vallejos' probation violations as part of the reason for imposing the sentence.
“Five years for the loss of a life certainly doesn't bring Mr. Patterson back. But, you sir, have to know there are severe consequences for not following the conditions of your probation or parole,” Hunter explained.
Patterson's mother and stepfather addressed the court before sentencing. A victim's advocate also read statements aloud to the court from friends and relatives of Patterson.
In their statements, loved ones described Patterson as genuine, compassionate and known for having a wide smile.
Jason Pruess, Patterson's stepfather, struggled at first to fight back tears as he addressed the court and spoke about his stepson.
“I can tell you he was a good kid and was going to be a great man,” Pruess said.
He added Vallejos' actions led to the “taking of a good man from this earth before his time.”
Christine Pruess, Patterson's mother, pled for the judge to impose the maximum sentence. She accused Vallejos of showing no remorse for his actions and being uncooperative with investigators.
“Five years is what I am asking for in exchange for my son's life,” Christine Pruess said.
Vallejos spent most of the hearing with his head bowed down and at times weeping, later expressing regret for his actions that day.
“I just want to tell the family I am sorry for their loss,” he said.
Rosa Vallejos, the defendant's mother, voiced contrition for her son's actions and insisted that he is “a good person.” She asked Hunter to be lenient in his sentencing.
“Our kids aren't perfect. So we don't know what our kids can do behind our back,” she said.
Rosa Vallejos and Christine Preuss later stood before the judge, hugging one another.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com