A man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in prison for the July 2021 robbery of the Washington Federal Bank in Artesia.
Roman Andrew Poulsen, 40, of Artesia, was sentenced in federal court to four years and three months for bank robbery, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico. Poulsen had pleaded guilty Jan. 7.
After getting out of prison, Poulsen will be subject to three years of supervised release.
According to a plea agreement and other court records, on July l5, 2021, Poulsen entered the bank and gave a “demand note” to a teller, who then placed money into a bank envelope and gave it to Poulsen.
Poulsen fled the bank and Artesia police officers later located his vehicle at a Fenn’s Country Market. They found Poulsen and Lori Crapo, 41, of Springville, Utah, at the store and arrested them, according to the press release.
“Officers observed video surveillance from the store that showed Crapo putting something onto one of the shelves on a store aisle before she was apprehended,” the press release states. “Officers then searched that area of the store and located cash from the robbery hidden behind a box of ice cream cones.”
Crapo pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to misprision of a felony and on April 26 was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
The case was investigated by the Roswell Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and Artesia police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Randy M. Castellano and Aaron O. Joran prosecuted the case.