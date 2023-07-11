Duran Lujan

Duran-Lujan

An Albuquerque man will serve a little more than a year in prison for shooting to death a man in 2020 at a social gathering at a Roswell home.

Timothy Wyatt, deputy district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, confirmed that Arturo Duran-Lujan, 44, was sentenced at a change of plea hearing on Friday in Chaves County.