An Albuquerque man will serve a little more than a year in prison for shooting to death a man in 2020 at a social gathering at a Roswell home.
Timothy Wyatt, deputy district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, confirmed that Arturo Duran-Lujan, 44, was sentenced at a change of plea hearing on Friday in Chaves County.
Duran-Lujan was initially charged with one count each of second-degree murder and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device of a felon, and two counts of abuse of a child in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Jaramillo Acosta.
Duran-Lujan changed his initial plea of not guilty to one of no contest Friday on the felon in possession of a firearm charge and a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter on Friday per the change of plea agreement. The abuse of child charges were dismissed.
The sentence handed down by District Judge James Hudson largely aligned with the one recommended by prosecutors. It consisted of six years for voluntary manslaughter plus two years, one because of his status as a habitual violent offender and the other for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Of that time, all but five years was suspended and to be served on supervised probation.
Duran-Lujan received another 18 months on the felon in possession of a firearm charge, a sentence that will run concurrent to the sentence in the voluntary manslaughter charge. Duran-Lujan gets three years and 70 days taken off that sentence for time served.
An assistant for Adam Oakey, Duran-Lujan's attorney, told the Roswell Daily Record Monday that Oakey was in a trial and therefore could not comment on the case before press time.
Court records indicate that at about midnight on April 29, 2020, at a family gathering in the 300 block of East Ballard Street, Duran-Lujan and Acosta were reportedly on the sidewalk in front of the house when they began an argument that culminated in Duran-Lujan shooting the victim in the face.
Surveillance video showed Duran-Lujan walk up to a crowd of people in front of the house located at the address and soon began swinging punches at Acosta. A muzzle flash was seen and Acosta was shot. Acosta later died from his wound at an area hospital.
Per court records, Lujan-Duran left the scene before police arrived. He was later found and arrested on the charges in Albuquerque.
