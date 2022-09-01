A Hagerman man charged in a 2021 deadly stabbing has received a 15-year prison term.
District Judge Jared Kallunki on Wednesday sentenced 20-year-old John Eric Lerma during a hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.
The sentence was part of a change of plea agreement between the District Attorney's Office and Lerma, where Lerma pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.
Initially Lerma was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mario Zion Olivas Jr. But as part of the plea deal, that charge was reduced to a lesser charge of second-degree murder. A charge of witness tampering was also dismissed as part of the deal.
Lerma was accused of fatally stabbing Olivas on the morning of May 11, 2021, in Roswell at a 200 block of West Mathews Street residence.
According to court records, Lerma and another man went to the West Mathews Street address that day to confront Olivas about a car stereo they believed he had stolen. Lerma then allegedly stabbed Olivas once in the neck before fleeing.
Olivas later died at the hospital.
Court documents state investigators later discovered the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing underneath a rock in a nearby alleyway.
Lerma was subsequently named a suspect. According to court records he then fled with his wife and child to Dexter. On May 14 he turned himself over to Hagerman police.
The courtroom was filled with high emotions Wednesday.
Relatives of Olivas were on hand, many wearing T-shirts emblazoned with his name and face.
When they approached the podium each one directed their comments at Lerma, who was sitting just a few feet away.
“You took a big piece of my heart. You took it. It's gone. It's all gone,” said Zekiel Olivas, the victim's younger brother, to Lerma while addressing the court.
Others remembered the young man known as Zion for his smile, musical talent and dreams of being famous.
“You took a good guy man, he was gonna be famous,” Mario Zion Olivas Sr., the victim's father, said to Lerma. He added that while he forgives Lerma, he also must pay for what he did.
Lerma's loved ones also addressed the court and the Olivas family.
Lerma's wife described her husband as a good man who did not exhibit any violent behavior before that day.
His mother said her son had a hard life and was making strides in improving himself before the stabbing occurred.
Before he was sentenced, Lerma fought back tears as he expressed regret for his actions that fateful day.
“I'd like to apologize for what I have done and I take full responsibility,” he said.
Lerma added that his original intent was not to kill Olivas that day, but that he did so after becoming scared and panicking.
Kallunki said while he did not know how much an apology resonated with Olivas' family, the gesture did mean a lot to the court.
He called the situation a tragedy for not only Olivas' family, but also Lerma. Kallunki said if Lerma is truly remorseful, moving forward he should live his life in a way that honors those he has caused so much pain.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.