An Artesia man accused of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison.
The Office of the New Mexico Attorney General in a press release Friday announced 49-year-old Edward Bingham was sentenced earlier that same day to 32 years in prison.
Following his prison term, Bingham will have to serve two years on parole and pay a $20,000 fine, according to court records.
New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Thomas Lilley imposed the sentence following an April trial in which Bingham was found guilty on four charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Dianna Luce, district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, each said in the press release that the sentence should serve as a warning to those who sexually harm children.
“My office will continue to tirelessly investigate and prosecute these cases to ensure that such predators will not be able to continue to exploit and harm children,” Balderas said.
“The sentence handed down today sends a message that criminals who exploit children will face severe consequences under New Mexico law. My office is committed to continuing to fight for justice for the children of our community,” Luce said.
Bingham was charged after he was found by a Chaves County sheriff's deputy inside a Ford Expedition with the victim on the night of May 14, 2018, while in the zero block of Earl Cummings Loop near the Roswell Air Center.
According to court records, the deputy initially believed nobody was inside the vehicle and that it might have been stolen. The deputy then spotted Bingham and the victim.
It was later learned that Bingham had previously been ordered to not have any contact with the girl.
Deputies subsequently learned, according to court documents, Bingham had met with the victim multiple times in violation of a court order and they had sent each other approximately 3,000 text messages between April 29, 2018 and May 14, 2018.
Investigators also later discovered Bingham had asked for and received a series of sexually explicit images and videos over a one-week period.
