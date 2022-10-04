The man convicted in August of causing a 2021 fiery crash that killed two sisters has received a 43-year prison term.
Judge Dustin K. Hunter of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court handed down the sentence against 34-year-old John Ensor Friday during an intensely emotional two-hour hearing at the Chaves County Courthouse.
Following completion of his prison time, Ensor will be on supervised probation for three years and parole for two. The sentence is largely in line with the 46-year sentence recommended by prosecutors.
A jury in August, following a two-day trial, convicted Ensor of two counts of homicide by vehicle; as well as one count each of possession of a controlled substance; limitation on overtaking on the left; and failure to register or title a vehicle.
The charges were in connection with an April 4, 2021 crash on Old Dexter Highway that claimed the lives of 17-year-old Danae Sosa and her sister, 12-year-old Darely Sosa.
According to court records, Ensor had methamphetamine in his system that day and was driving a 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada on Old Dexter Highway. He was attempting to pass two vehicles when he collided head-on with the Ford Focus the two girls were traveling in, sending their vehicle into the air before it landed and burst into flames.
Both girls died at the scene and Ensor was taken to the hospital with injuries.
“They were snatched in an instant by the careless and self-serving conduct of one person,” Hunter said before announcing the sentence.
Taina Colon, deputy district attorney and prosecutor in the case, said Ensor's sentence is justice for the family of the girls.
“The tragic and sudden loss of life, especially in young people, is never easy to understand or deal with, our continued thoughts go out to the family and hope that this aids in the healing process,” Colon said.
Family members of both the victims and Ensor were in the courtroom, along with some officers with the New Mexico State Police, the agency charged with investigating the collision.
Debany Sosa-Zubia, older sister of the two girls, spoke to the court before sentencing, saying that even more than a year later, she still grapples with what happened and its effects, which continue to ripple through her life and the lives of her parents.
“Everything really has such a deeper meaning, I really would have given my life for those two girls,” she said.
Sosa-Zubia said she and Danae dreamed of getting an apartment together, something that will now never become a reality.
“Today all I am left with is nothing but a grief that will follow me to my grave,” she said.
Iveth Sosa-Zubia, the mother of the girls, struggled to hold back tears as she read in Spanish a prepared statement to the court through an interpreter.
She said the deaths of her two daughters ripped away large parts of the hearts of her and her family.
“When your foot was on the pedal, without a care in the world, we weren't able to say a proper goodbye, or even (give them) a kiss. There must be justice because we will never get them back,” Ivethe Sosa-Zubia said.
The statement was echoed by Aaron Sosa, father of the girls.
“I feel my family and I do not deserve to keep living with a broken heart,” he said. Sosa added that while he harbored no hatred toward Ensor, he needed to be held accountable.
Ana Aragon, Ensor's attorney, acknowledged the tragic nature of what had happened, but said she believed the sentence was too harsh.
“This was not a deliberate killing. He does not deserve this draconian punishment by the state,” Aragon said.
Ensor also displayed his emotions, breaking down in tears at certain points and expressing remorse for his actions, saying it was not his intention to harm anybody that day.
“I passed a car and then (another car) and I just didn't see them. I'm so sorry, I just don't understand,” he said.
Colon defended the state's recommended sentence, noting that Ensor had two previous arrests for driving while under the influence.
Hunter said the court accepted that Ensor did not mean to harm the girls or anyone that day, but what unfolded was a product of his own decision.
“It was your choice to use drugs and choose to drive,” Hunter said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
