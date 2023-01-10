A multi-agency investigation into Friday night's shooting of a man by two Roswell Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call, has determined the man who was fatally shot had a knife on him at the time.
The Roswell Police Department disclosed the finding in a press release issued Monday pertaining to the investigation into the shooting of 20-year-old Nikolas Acosta by two officers.
“He ignored the officers repeated commands to drop the knife and stop coming toward them. The two officers fired their guns at Acosta one or more times,” the release states.
How many rounds were fired and how many times Acosta was struck is something thet will be determined by the investigation which involves the RPD, New Mexico State Police and Chaves County Sheriff's Office, the press release says.
Acosta was shot Friday outside a 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue residence. Police had previously said Acosta was involved in the call officers were responding to but until Monday did not say how or why Acosta was shot.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as is the Department's standard procedure in police shootings.
Once the investigation is completed a final report will be sent to the office of the District Attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, which will determine what actions should be taken in relation to the officers.
Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the RPD confirmed that the Department has replaced the Sheriff's Office as the agency leading the investigation. But he noted all three departments are still working together on the probe.
Wildermuth said he does not have details as to why the Department ended up replacing the Sheriff's Office as the lead on the investigation.