A local man was reportedly shot to death Friday by Roswell Police Officers.
Nikolas Acosta, 20, was reportedly shot by one or more officers at about 5:30 p.m. Friday while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a statement released by the Department.
Multiple officers were reportedly at the scene of the domestic disturbance, when according to the statement, “one or more officers fired shots” with one or more of those rounds striking Acosta, who was believed to have been involved in the domestic disturbance.
Acosta was subsequently transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds. No officers were injured.
Todd Wildermuth, the RPD's public information officer, said Saturday that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the Department would not release information about the shooting, such as whether Acosta had a weapon.
“The investigation is still going on. So we are not commenting right now on what the suspect had or what he was doing or anything like that, because we need the investigation to go through its process to make the determinations there” Wildermuth said.
But Undersheriff Charles Yslas of the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the multi-agency investigation into the shooting, along with the Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police, said video and other evidence collected shows Acosta was armed and walking towards officers when he was shot.
“The officers gave that individual multiple commands to drop the weapon. The individual refused, ignored commands and continued advancing on officers to the point where they were in fear for their lives,” Yslas said.
Names of the officers have not been released, but Wildermuth said based on standard department procedure anyone believed to be involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.
Information was not provided on the nature of the domestic disturbance, but court records show Acosta had previously resided at a 1200 block of Michigan Avenue address back in April when he was charged with one count of battery against a household member.
Court records state that in June, battery charge was dropped “without prejudice” meaning it could have been refiled at a later date.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.