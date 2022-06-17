An attempt to stop a speeding motorcycle Wednesday afternoon ended in a brief foot chase and the arrest of the driver, who had warrants for cases in two other counties.
At about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, a Roswell Police Department officer saw a motorcycle driving at high speeds in the area of East Hendricks Street and South Virginia Avenue. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop as the motorcycle went through stop signs without stopping, according to Todd Wildermuth, RPD public information officer.
The motorcyclist continued to drive recklessly, Wildermuth said, and struck another vehicle before wrecking at South Virginia Avenue and East Alameda Street. The driver then fled on foot. Several RPD officers pursued on foot and apprehended the driver less than a block from where he wrecked the motorcycle.
The driver was identified as Gregorio Hernandez Jr., 40, of Dexter. During the foot chase, he allegedly tossed a concealed gun that police later recovered. A substance believed to be methamphetamine was found in his possession, Wildermuth said. The motorcycle had been reported stolen from Lovington.
Hernandez was arrested, checked out medically at a hospital and then booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; possession of controlled substances; unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon; tampering with evidence; reckless driving and numerous other traffic violations.
Hernandez has warrants for his arrest for a misdemeanor in a domestic violence case in Eddy County and a felony case in Lea County, according to court records.
In the Lea County case, he is charged with two counts of kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, accessory to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hernandez is accused of kidnapping two people from a home in Lovington and forcing them to help him and several other people collect drug debts. During the alleged drug debt collection, a man was shot and seriously wounded.
Hernandez also faces felony charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and burglary of a vehicle in a separate case in Eddy County, court records indicate.
