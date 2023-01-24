A federal fugitive wanted for violating his probation on drug charges was located and arrested in Hobbs late last week.
Jose Menchaca, 26, was located Thursday by the United States Marshals Service District of New Mexico-Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team with assistance from the Lea County Sheriff's Office and Lea County Drug Task Force, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Law enforcement encountered Menchaca at a 1200 block of East Scharbuaer St. residence near Hobbs High School and was arrested without incident, according to a press release Thursday from the Drug Task Force.
Menchaca was wanted for violating conditions of his supervised release in another federal narcotics case, and he will now face additional charges after he was found with guns and additional drugs at the residence where he was arrested Thursday.
The press release from the Drug Task Force stated items found at the house reportedly included: 7,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of $70,000; 1.5 ounces of cocaine worth $2,000; an AR-15 long rifle; and five pistols.
Stolen electronics; various pieces of jewelry investigators believed were traded for drugs and $1200 in stolen solar batteries were also uncovered at the house.
Sonya Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico, said her agency's press release said Menchaca's arrest should send a message.
“If you are dealing drugs and bringing guns into our communities, we will find you and hold you accountable,” Chavez said.
Menchaca, according to court records, was charged in February 2019 on four drug charges related to heroin trafficking.
In February 2021, all but one count of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, 100 grams of heroin, were dismissed, and Menchaca was sentenced to two years of time served and three years of supervised probation.
A warrant was issued in December 2021 for violations of his conditions of supervised release.
Court documents indicate at a hearing in U.S. District Court a detention hearing for Menchaca in the case is scheduled for Jan. 26 in Las Cruces.