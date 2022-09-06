Pickup on courthouse steps

Submitted Photo 

A pickup truck parked on the steps at the west entrance of the Chaves County Courthouse on the night of April 30, 2021. On Friday, a judge sentenced Randall Pargas to 54 days in prison to be followed by five years probation and one year of parole after Pargas pleaded no contest to three charges in the case.

A man who drove a pickup truck up the steps of the Chaves County Courthouse last year following a high-speed chase with police will spend the next 54 days in prison followed by five years probation and one year of parole.

Randall Pargas, 63, of Roswell, was sentenced Friday when he appeared at a hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County. The 54 days is in addition to the 491 days Pargas has already served while being held in pretrial detention since April 2021.