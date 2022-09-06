A man who drove a pickup truck up the steps of the Chaves County Courthouse last year following a high-speed chase with police will spend the next 54 days in prison followed by five years probation and one year of parole.
Randall Pargas, 63, of Roswell, was sentenced Friday when he appeared at a hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County. The 54 days is in addition to the 491 days Pargas has already served while being held in pretrial detention since April 2021.
In addition to the probation and prison term, Judge Jared Kallunki also ordered Pargas to pay restitution, complete 96 hours of community service and have an interlock device installed on any vehicle he drives during the next three years.
Pargas is also required to continue to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Friday's sentence was part of a change of plea agreement reached between Pargas and the office of the District Attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District.
At the hearing, as part of the agreement, Pargas changed his initial plea of not guilty to one of no contest to one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; and criminal damage to property over $1,000.
Other charges brought against Pargas were dropped as part of the agreement. They included four counts each of failure to give immediate notice of accidents; leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle; and failure to give information and render aid.
Other counts dismissed were one count each of reckless driving; no insurance; failure to obey traffic signal; and failure to give evidence of registration.
Pargas had been jailed since April 30, 2021, when, according to court documents, he was spotted by law enforcement at 9:34 p.m. driving on the wrong side of the road on South Main and McGaffey streets.
Attempts were made by police to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but it did not stop, instead continuing along, striking at least four vehicles and going through several traffic lights and intersections.
Court records state that when he reached the downtown area and with law enforcement still trailing him, Pargas drove the pickup over the sidewalk curb, across the courthouse lawn and up the courthouse steps.
According to court records, law enforcement had to eventually force Pargas from the pickup. Pargas continued to resist as pill bottles and pills dropped from his person and onto the ground.
Officers at the scene stated in their reports that Pargas at the time was not speaking clearly and refused to grant permission for officers to perform a blood alcohol test.
Pargas sustained what was described as a head injury that was not life-threatening. No one else was injured.
Among the property damaged were the steps to the courthouse, which sustained some breakage.
Friday's sentence handed down by Kallunki closely aligned with recommendations made by the District Attorney's Office.
Before announcing his sentence, Kallunki asked why the sentence was not more, given Pargas' actions that night.
“Some may wonder if this is a lenient sentence that the state is requesting for Mr. Pargas,” Kallunki said.
Deputy District Attorney Timothy Wyatt said the incident did not result in any reported injuries and Pargas, while incarcerated, had received some treatment for substance abuse and mental health.
He noted Pargas had already served 491 days in jail, and any more time he might have received as a result of a trial likely would have been already served by the time the trial ended.
“So if the case continued on longer, judge, even with a repeat offender enhancement, he was looking at running out his sentence by the time we completed trial,” Wyatt said.
He added that the agreement placed Pargas on probation for a long period of time and under stringent conditions that would allow him to be monitored while still being able to receive treatment.
“He is going to have mandatory fines. He is going to have his life micromanaged for lack of a better term,” Wyatt said.
Renee Broberg, Pargas' attorney, described the proposed sentence as equitable.
Broberg argued that had the courthouse not been the building involved in the incident, she does not believe Pargas would have been held in pretrial detention.
“And I don't believe that any more time served would do any benefit,” she said.
Kallunki, just before announcing the sentence, said Pargas cannot have any repeats of the behavior he exhibited that night.
He portrayed the sentence as an opportunity for Pargas to remain sober and repay his debt to society.
“That is going to be the court's expectation, that is going to be the court's insistence that that occurs,” Kallunki said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.