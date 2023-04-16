Members of the Roswell City Council completed plenty of business during a meeting that lasted about six hours.
“Good morning!” some of the councilors said as they came out of the hourlong executive session that began just after 11 p.m. Thursday. It was after 12:10 a.m., Friday morning when the Thursday evening meeting was finally adjourned.
Ambulance service: Councilors gave their consent for the city to begin contract negotiations with the American Medical Response (AMR) to provide ambulance service in the city and Chaves County.
AMR, the current ambulance provider under contract, received the highest evaluation score among three companies that had answered the city’s Request for Proposals to provide the service. However, it had also sought a great deal more money to provide the service than it received under its current contract, $2.65 million a year. Its current contract ends June 30 and is for only $165,000 annually.
If an agreement can’t be reached with AMR, then negotiations will switch to the company with the next-highest evaluation score, which would be Superior Ambulance Service. The third-ranked company is Air Interfacility Transport, LLC, also known as AIT Ambulance.
The ambulance service contract would be for two years with two more years possible, according to the staff report.
TSA settlement: Councilors authorized the mayor and city attorney to enter into a settlement agreement with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This is to remedy four issues discovered at the Roswell Air Center from early 2020 to late 2021.
City Attorney Hess Yntema said three of these four civil cases remain in the hands of an administrative law judge and could have collectively resulted in a fine to the city of more than $2.9 million.
However, the settlement calls for the city to complete $2.8 million in airport upgrades and a one-time fine of $20,000. The facility improvements need to be completed within five years.
Zoo penalty: Councilors also agreed to a proposed settlement with the USDA-Animal and Plant Inspection Service regarding six incidents at the Spring River Zoo, the most recent being when a pack of three dogs dug their way into the zoo after hours and killed three Barbary sheep and a wallaby in December 2022.
All three of these decisions were the result of closed-session discussions, then approved unanimously in the final public session.
Other business
Mayor Pro-tem: Councilor Cristina Arnold, Ward 1, was chosen to assume the role of Mayor Pro-tem. Councilor Juan Oropesa, who also represents Ward 1, nominated Arnold. Councilor Juliana Halvorson seconded the nomination.
The Mayor Pro-tem handles mayoral duties when the mayor isn’t able or available.
Councilor Jason Perry, Ward 2, ended his latest stint as Mayor Pro-tem at the end of this meeting. Arnold was elected by a vote of 6-2, with Councilors Jeanine Corn-Best and Angela Moore voting against the nomination. Perry abstained from voting on this matter.
Administrative code: Proposed changes to the administrative code weren’t approved after a public hearing about Ordinance 23-05.
A variety of questions asked by councilors focused on the employee chain of command detailed in the ordinance.
Perry, for example, asked for clarity about a section that highlighted deputy directors. These high-ranking employees answer directly to the appointed officers, specifically the city manager, city clerk, police chief, treasurer-finance director or city attorney.
A city auditor position with expanded duties and authority is also described in the ordinance. This would be another appointed officer working for the city government. No one is doing the job as it's now described.
Mayor Timothy Jennings said that as mayor, he has the ability to appoint people while the councilors have the power to ratify the mayor's appointments.
Jennings also explained that each of the officers has specific duties. For example, the city manager runs day-to-day operations, the treasurer makes sure finances are 100% correct and the city attorney keeps the mayor and council within the guidance of the law and "keeps everybody out of trouble."
The police chief runs the police department, but some specific tasks "are under the authority of the mayor."
This framework was developed by state officials, Jennings also noted.
Perry asked if the proposed wording would continue to allow the police department to still be able to have a chief and two deputy chiefs. With two deputy chiefs, that department “seemed to run very successfully,” Perry said.
Yes, but only one of those two deputy chiefs would be able to sign documents for the chief when the chief can't. This ordinance amendment would revise some language in the city code concerning appointments, officer positions and department directors. The change would have allowed someone else to be in charge should an appointed officer be indisposed, Yntema said.
Arnold said the idea behind the changes is to provide transparency. Some of the changes would have also affected procedures and resolutions as well as brought the city into further accord with the Open Meetings Act, according to the staff report written by Yntema.
Perry also said he thought there was less transparency currently — at least for him. He said it was unclear whether this ordinance would change that.
“As a council, we all need to know what’s happening,” Perry stressed.
Six votes were required for the ordinance to have gone into effect but only five people voted to move ahead. Those in opposition included Councilors Perry, Moore, Barry Foster and Jeanine Corn-Best. Councilor Savino Sanchez was absent.
These changes were recommended by the Legal Committee to councilors in February.
Housing ordinance: Councilors approved advertising a public hearing about amending portions of the city code pertaining to fees charged by the city for residential construction building permits, inspection fees and some other fees related to constructing or refurbishing dwellings by reducing those charges to $1 each for the developer or builder’s first charges.
Ordinance 23-07 is meant to encourage much-needed housing in Roswell, according to the staff report. This new approach comes after a previous incentives program was considered legally troublesome. The city’s Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program, MIRP, was approved in 2021 but left unfunded and had expired at the end of the past fiscal year, June 30, 2022. It was also declared to be in violation of the state’s anti-donation clause, thus legally troublesome.
Estimated savings from the new ordinance to home builders would be $1,000 to $9,000.
Jennings described this new proposal as being an incentive that “gives one shot at the apple to each builder.”
UFO Festival: Councilors also approved a contrast between the city and J&S Pro Sound for that firm to buy musical talent to perform on the main stage during UFO Festival 2023. Negotiations broke down with another entity, The Liberty Inc., an earlier choice to provide this service by contract. Money for this endeavor was already budgeted.
Zoning Ordinance: A public hearing about changes proposed to Chapter 2 of the city’s zoning ordinance resulted in Ordinance 23-04 being approved by a council vote of 6-3. Councilors Best, Arnold and Moore voted against it. The changes affect both Special Use and Conditional Use permits.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.