Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold

Ward 1 Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold will serve as the body's Mayor Pro-tem. 

 Daily Record File Photo

Members of the Roswell City Council completed plenty of business during a meeting that lasted about six hours.

“Good morning!” some of the councilors said as they came out of the hourlong executive session that began just after 11 p.m. Thursday. It was after 12:10 a.m., Friday morning when the Thursday evening meeting was finally adjourned.