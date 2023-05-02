Larry Marker

He courted New Mexico voters last year while wearing a Sasquatch costume in a long-shot write-in campaign for Commissioner of Public Lands, but now Larry “Led” Marker wants to run for the New Mexico Senate.

Marker, a brash-speaking small oil producer from Roswell known for joining conservative litigation against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, confirmed in a press release Friday that he will run as a Republican for the Senate District 27 seat held by Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales).