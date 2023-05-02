He courted New Mexico voters last year while wearing a Sasquatch costume in a long-shot write-in campaign for Commissioner of Public Lands, but now Larry “Led” Marker wants to run for the New Mexico Senate.
Marker, a brash-speaking small oil producer from Roswell known for joining conservative litigation against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, confirmed in a press release Friday that he will run as a Republican for the Senate District 27 seat held by Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales).
Ingle, who has been in the Senate since 1985, did not return calls before press time Monday seeking comment regarding his plans to run for another four-year term. The District includes parts of Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Lea and Roosevelt counties.
Speaking Monday with the Roswell Daily Record, Marker said he had been contemplating a run for the seat after his defeat as an independent in last year's Public Land Commissioner race, and a number of Roosevelt County residents urged him to do so.
“So, I would be selfish if I didn't come in now and try to do something,” he said.
Marker insists that his decision is not meant as an indictment of Ingle's work in the position. He applauds Ingle as “a statesman,” but as a product of a different political area, where compromise in a legislature could be forged between both parties, even in a legislature usually led by Democrats.
But in an age where the number of Republicans holding office in New Mexico has fallen off and politics has become more polarized, Marker argues a new more aggressive tact is needed.
“The time has passed for statesmen, OK? Let's just say it that way,” Marker said.
Just as in his campaign for Land Commissioner, Marker believes an expanding state government is responsible for most of New Mexico's woes.
“Big government is a cancer and New Mexico has a bad case of cancer,” he says.
In recent years, he has made a name for himself in conservative circles. Though not authorized to practice law professionally in New Mexico, he has signed onto various suits against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and state agencies.
Marker has also sought to block implementation of laws passed by the Legislature, including some related to voting rights and safeguarding access to abortion services and gender-affirming care.
For Marker though, it was the emergency declaration and public health orders issued by Lujan Grisham during the COVID-19 pandemic that best illustrates a state government that has become overbearing and exceeding its authority.
Lujan Grisham's administration has insisted the governor has the authority to issue such orders limiting public gatherings and restricting operations of schools and businesses, and that doing so saved lives.
Marker though argues those actions infringed on Constitutional rights and showed a legislature and judiciary too weak to stand up to the governor.
“This current administration is out of control and the only way we are going to get it under control is for is by the citizens of the state of New Mexico and each branch of our government asserting their rightful position,” he said.
He says reigning in the governor's authority should be a top priority in the next session. He faults his own party for not doing more. Despite Democrats holding near supermajorities in both legislative chambers, and Republicans every session introducing legislation to curtail the governor's emergency powers, Marker insists his party could have done more.
“You may not have the numbers on the Senate or the House floor, but you have the numbers out here on the streets and that is where it counts,” Marker said.
When asked to describe his political ideology, Marker calls himself, a “Christian conservative,” something which he said will influence the stances he takes in the Senate.
“As a Christian conservative, I have no choice but to vote where my beliefs are when we are making laws,” he said.
Unlike his last campaign, Marker will be vying to be the nominee of the Republican Party.
“I'm going to go through the primary process like everybody else and then I am going to be a candidate of an established political party,” he said.
Marker believes that having a party and its infrastructure, combined with the increased name recognition he gained from his campaign for statewide office last year, gives him a much better chance at victory this time around.
