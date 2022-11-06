20221106-ProjectGuadalupeSite.jpg

One of the community solar projects proposed by Chaberton Energy would be behind Sunset Elementary School near Washington Avenue and O'Connor Road. The project would be 150 feet from the school property.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A Maryland-based company is one of the most recent to present its plans for potential community solar projects in the area.

Representatives of Chaberton Energy of North Bethesda, Maryland, held public meetings Thursday night at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus to talk about two proposed projects they'd like to install in the extraterritorial zoning region of the county, which covers county properties within two miles of the Roswell city limits.