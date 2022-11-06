A Maryland-based company is one of the most recent to present its plans for potential community solar projects in the area.
Representatives of Chaberton Energy of North Bethesda, Maryland, held public meetings Thursday night at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus to talk about two proposed projects they'd like to install in the extraterritorial zoning region of the county, which covers county properties within two miles of the Roswell city limits.
Project Guadalupe would be located directly south of Sunset Elementary School near O'Connor Road and Washington Avenue, while Project El Capitan would be in a largely rural area near North Red Bridge Road and Clear View Road.
Both are planned as 5 megawatt projects, and both would begin construction around October 2024 if the company's project proposals are accepted by the state's third-party administrator.
Project Guadalupe would be 150 feet from the school property on a 50-acre tract and would use about 36 acres of it. Project El Capitan is on a 25-acre tract, with the project taking about 20 acres. Both projects will have 7-feet fencing to separate them from other properties and to block views of the solar panel.
Chaberton is named after a mountain, and its projects are named after either mountains or hills, said Chuck Watkins, the company's director of development
Chaberton “has a really strong focus on bringing solar to vulnerable communities,” said Inaya Molina, a community engagement representative with the firm. “We actually have a pretty robust team in New Mexico.”
She added that the company works with Greenbacker Capital, a renewable energy firm with $2 billion in contracts in operation now.
Watkins said that the company has taken the preliminary steps to develop 16 projects in New Mexico to submit for consideration by the state program. Chaberton already has community solar projects in Illinois, Maryland, Delaware and Oregon.
Lupe Morales, the property owner for Project Guadalupe, attended the public meeting, but otherwise only news media and company representatives were present.
Molina said that the company has been talking with neighbors in both project areas and sending letters to let them know about the company's plans.
The company expects to submit their permit applications in December and to appear before the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission in January 2023.
The Community Solar Act passed in 2021 is intended to provide renewable energy sources to the state that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions — including an estimated 12,272 tons of carbon dioxide per year per project — while benefiting residents who cannot afford or are not able to install solar panels on their own projects. The projects chosen for development will have local subscribers, with 30% required to be low-income residents or organizations. Subscribers are expected to receive monthly discounts on their electrical bills. Molina said that the company estimates about $345 a year savings per subscriber and $4.4 million in savings for all subscribers over the life of the project.
Many prospective projects have been approved by the Roswell City Council, Chaves County Board of Commission and ETZ Commission. Only 45 megawatts of projects can be developed in the Xcel Energy, or Southwest Public Service, area in the southeastern portion of the state during the initial assessment period for the program, which ends November 2024.
