Voters in New Mexico House District 66 will soon decide whether an Artesia business owner or a Loco Hills Libertarian rancher will represent them in the State Legislature.
Republican Jimmy Mason and Libertarian Andrew Kennedy are vying for the open seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Democrats are not fielding a candidate.
The election is Nov. 8, with early voting beginning this Tuesday.
For years House District 66 has been represented by state Rep. Phelps Anderson, DTS-Roswell, who is not on the ballot, and has encompassed portions of Chaves, Lea and Roosevelt counties.
But under the new district maps approved late last year by state lawmakers as part of the redistricting process, the boundaries of House District 66 have been altered and starting in this election will be comprised of portions of Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.
The district will be home to large swaths of the oil-rich Permian Basin as well as farming and ranching operations.
According to data posted on the New Mexico Legislature's website, the newly drawn House District 66 has 30,832 residents. Of its adult population 51.9% are Hispanic; 42.1% White; 1.9% Black; 0.9% Native American; and 0.5% Asian.
In terms of registered voters in the District: 50.5% are Republicans; 27.2% Democrats; and 22.3% are not registered with either of the two main political parties.
Jimmy Mason
For Mason this election is his first as a candidate.
He decided to run for the seat after he was approached by House District 54 state Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, and House District 58 state Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, about doing so.
“So I thought, I will try it for a couple of years and we will see how it works,” Mason said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
Artesia has been home to Mason, 72, for nearly all his life. He holds a Bachelor's degree in business from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.
Since 1972, he has owned Bennie's Boot & Western Wear & Gun Shop. Mason, who has been married for 46 years and has three adult children, also owns a small farm and ranch.
A self-described “Constitutional Republican,” Mason says he wants to work toward restoring faith and accountability in government.
“When I was a kid, we trusted and respected all of our leaders, and we've lost that. We need to get it back,” he said.
But in order to do that, Mason says, people need to get out and vote.
“We are governed not by the majority, but the majority of people who vote,” he said.
As far as a detailed policy agenda, Mason said he does not have much of one.
“I don't promise much of anything other then I'll take my Godly and family values up there (to the Legislature) with me and we will see what we can get done,” Mason explained.
Some of the most salient issues that are likely to come up, he said, are crime, education and the economy, especially as it relates to the oil industry that has such a large presence in southeast New Mexico.
“There are a lot of things that are going to come up but our kids are really important. We really need to get them educated and keep them safe and let their moms and daddies make a living,” Mason said.
Should he be elected, the Roundhouse will be new territory for Mason. But he said the relationships he has formed over the years with current and former lawmakers will be an asset.
“I've got some good friends who have been there and they will help me through it for sure,” he said.
As far as the response to his campaign, Mason said he is surprised by how receptive people have been.
“They all say they don't know why I am doing it, but they are glad I am,” Mason said.
Andrew Kennedy
Unlike Mason, Kennedy has experience campaigning for and winning office.
In 2021, Kennedy won a seat on the board of the Central Valley Soil and Water Conservation District. And he began considering a run for the Legislature as far back as last year.
“I kind of wanted to step up and try to help even more of the voter base and the constituents here in southeast New Mexico. It's a place that I love and I kind of want to see the best for it, both economically and in terms of personal freedoms, personal choice,” he said.
Kennedy, 24, was raised in the small Texas town of Poolville, and began working in agriculture while still in high school, before moving to New Mexico to work in oil leasing.
“I moved out to New Mexico when I was 19 and got in the oil field then,” he said.
Briefly, Kennedy took courses at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, earning credits toward a degree in criminal justice, but ended his studies due to the demands of his job.
Now Kennedy works as a rancher in Loco Hills, where he has lived since 2019.
This year Kennedy is the only Libertarian in New Mexico running for the Legislature.
And while his party may not have the money and level of organization that Democrats and Republicans do, Kennedy said his campaign and party have supporters eager to work on his effort.
“There is some very dedicated people that are members of our party here on the ground with me that have helped me a lot,” he said.
If elected, Kennedy said one of his top priorities will be repealing gun safety legislation enacted in 2019 and 2020, bills which he says infringe on the due process rights of people.
“I think that puts a lot of innocent people in potential danger for over-zealous prosecution basically,” he said.
A self-described “anti-tax candidate,” Kennedy says he also wants to look at making changes to the state's Gross Receipts Tax, which he says is harmful to business, as well as state spending reductions.
“There's a lot of various subsidies that go out in this state that needs to be cut,” he said.
On his campaign's Facebook page, Kennedy calls for school choice, and revamping how legislative seats are apportioned.
Under his plan, the number of seats in the New Mexico House would be reduced from 70 to 66, and state senators from 42 to 33, with each county regardless of population being allocated two representatives and one senator.
Kennedy says the move would make for fairer representation.
In terms of his chances of being elected, Kennedy believes his name recognition in Eddy County, combined with his service on the Central Valley Soil and Water Conservation Board, provide him a decent chance of winning the House seat.
