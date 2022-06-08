Longtime Sheriff's Office deputy and Republican James Mason has won his bid for the Division 2 Chaves County magistrate judge seat, according to unofficial primary election results Tuesday night.
Mason and his Republican opponent, Nicole Rogers, a city of Roswell Animal Services supervisor and a former Chaves County Detention Center lieutenant, were the only county candidates involved in a contested primary race. Mason has no opponent in the general election.
He will be assuming an office now held by Judge E.J. Fouratt, who chose not to seek re-election. Mason said he probably will retire in December prior to taking office in January.
Mason received 3,101 votes, or 73% of the 4,251 votes cast for the race. Rogers received 27% or 1,150 votes.
Canvassing to verify the results is due to occur Monday, June 13, by the Chaves County Board of Commissioners.
Mason has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, starting in the Portales area, and has served for 18 years with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office.
He is married to Dawn, and they have two grown daughters, Victoria and Madison.
Mason added that he was “very excited” about the election results.
“I look forward to continuing my service with the community,” he said. “That is the main thing is to continue service for my community.”
He said his priority in office will be “learning everything that I need to do on the other side, to do my job well.”
Rogers, who is the daughter of Division 1 Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers, who was unopposed in his re-election bid this year, said that she is not sure if she will run for office again but she does plan to remain in public service.
“I will continue to be a public servant. I will continue to act in every way with honesty and integrity and, to me, that is what is important here. And, if you ask me, it is a win in my book,” she said.
She added that the voters had spoken. “Congratulations to the winners of the primary. I just know that I ran a clean race, no negativity from me, and that's all I can do,” she said.
As the only contested race at the local level, there were often contentious remarks made on social media by detractors of one candidate or the other.
By state law, judicial candidates are prohibited from making derogatory remarks about opponents.
Both Mason and Rogers said that they did not participate in the negative campaigning and that the attacks had not and would not deter them from their work.
“I try to stay away from all that, blocking that out,” Mason said. “I just want to thank everyone in the community who supported me and let them know that I will do a great job for them.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.