Members of the Mayhew family have decided that they will continue efforts to improve Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery, although they added that they will need time to decide exactly what actions they will take in the months and years ahead.
Deborah Mayhew, Brent Mayhew and Valerie Mayhew are visiting Roswell and the cemetery just outside the city limits on East 19th Street for the next few days as part of their work to oversee the cemetery since the unexpected passing of Henry “Hank” Mayhew on May 10.
“We were all last together on Mother's Day, had a wonderful afternoon,” said his widow, Deborah. “And two days later, he just collapsed at work and it was just that fast.”
Henry Mayhew was born in Roswell in 1938 but lived in Southern California where he ran Mayhew & Associates, an international consulting, distribution and import business serving the grocery and packaging industries.
In early 2018, he became the lead investor of a group that took over ownership of the cemetery that had been in court receivership since 2011. The current nonprofit organization that owns the cemetery was established in 2018.
Deborah, who has a background in corporate public relations, and the Mayhew children — including Brent; Valerie; and Vivian Zachary, as well as her husband, who are traveling outside the United States — are the new board members of the nonprofit. They added that extended family members also are expected to provide input and ideas about future work for the cemetery.
The Mayhews said they are still processing their loss and dealing with all that entails, but they also are committed to Henry Mayhew's mission to restore Memory Lawn.
They said he considered the cemetery significant to the community. Henry Mayhew's grandmother, mother and several other relatives are buried there.
“It was important to him,” said Valerie Mayhew. “We talked about it on that Sunday. We talked about it a lot. We have many generations buried there, and my father was a son of Roswell, born here. We still have family here. I visited as a child. I think it was important to him to stay connected to his roots and to honor that.”
Brent Mayhew said that his father often remembered his Roswell heritage, which included a father who attended New Mexico Military Institute.
“I think we take pride in the fact that he took pride in that he had left and made his mark and was, like my sister said, very successful and still thought about what he had left here and found it important enough to come back and try to make a difference here,” he said. “Our mission is to make sure that his legacy and his wishes for Memory Lawn in Roswell get carried out.”
Valerie Mayhew said that she considers the efforts to be “two-pronged,” first “restoration” and then long-term planning for future enhancements.
“Dad had great caring and great vision,” she said. “He could always see what wasn't there yet.”
In recent years, visitors to the cemetery or the relatives of the deceased sometimes would make social media posts or call the news media with their anger over its state, which included, at times, browning grass or overgrown vegetation that covered headstones or, after heavy rains, even the sinking of headstones and holes in the grounds.
Mayhew and his partners had spent about $50,000 on the cemetery during the past four years. They had repaired the water pump; installed a new flag pole and a new, larger flag; hired staff to organize the records about burials and plot ownership; planted about 100 cypress trees along the southern border; and lifted some of the headstones.
Volunteers with the American Legion Post 61 and its auxiliary also have worked regularly to maintain the site and often hold ceremonies on holidays to honor the veterans there.
Deborah Mayhew said the board will continue to work with Brandon Arnold of Custom Construction Inc. for grounds and maintenance work, as well as with his wife, Bianca Arnold, the sexton, concerning burials, deed research, customer relations and other matters.
She also said a new website is almost finished and should be launched by August to supplement the cemetery's official Facebook page.
“I think the website is an important step forward,” Valerie Mayhew said. “It is another step to communicate with the community. That is an important step.”
Deborah Mayhew said she personally considers new signage and some native xeriscaping for the grounds to be a priority.
Some of the larger-scale projects originally envisioned, intended to earn revenues for the cemetery, either were determined infeasible or to require long-term investment. For example, a plan to sell bottled water was considered cost-prohibitive because of the brackish water at the site and a hydroponic greenhouse would require years of investment before any profits could be expected.
“A lot of time was spent on exploring those because I was a part of that, just the due diligence that was done, like with the water bottling plant,” Deborah Mayhew said. “All the research and investigation behind the scenes that was going on, the different visits to different places, it took a lot of time and a lot of effort. But it was time well spent because otherwise, how do you know? You just have to jump in and you have to do it. But we understand that can be frustrating to people because they want to see immediate progress.”
Brent Mayhew said he and his family have been supported in their efforts by people in New Mexico and California, who have provided some donations or expressed their fondness for the cemetery during the past weeks.
The six-acre cemetery was officially formed in 1953. The land owned by the nonprofit includes the cemetery and an adjoining parcel.
The cemetery has about 6,000 total plots and about 4,400 plots that are sold. Of the sold plots, about half have been used.
Deborah Mayhew said the family has purchased a memorial marker for Henry Mayhew that is expected to be ready in about 18 weeks for placement at the cemetery. American Legion Post 61 also paid tribute to him during a Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery. As a former U.S. Air Force member, Mayhew was a member of the post and also was recognized by fellow members at the post site itself.
