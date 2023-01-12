Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings is encouraging Roswell Air Center employees and members of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission to bring him ideas about building, equipment or infrastructure improvements that could be included in a possible state request for New Mexico airport improvements.
Jennings said Tuesday afternoon during a commission meeting at the airport terminal building that the New Mexico Municipal League intends to coordinate efforts to introduce a bill or funding request package for the 2023 New Mexico Legislature for airport upgrades and improvements. Legislation can be prefiled now, with the session starting Jan. 17 and bills able to be introduced until Feb. 16.
“They are in bad shape around the state, with the exception of the Albuquerque airport,” Jennings said, referring to the Sunport International Airport.
“I don't know exactly what the scope will be, but this will be a very large scope of needs presented,” he added.
Jennings said that he thinks significant funding could be allocated this year, given the amount of money available. According to a December presentation to the Legislative Finance Committee, the state is expecting to have $3.59 billion in “new money,” or fiscal year 2023-24 revenues in excess of already budgeted expenditures.
Jennings asked for people to provide him with any plans for improvements or upgrades, with the preference that construction projects be shovel-ready.
Commission members mentioned the long-term plan to renovate and expand the terminal building, but said that is probably a “bridge too far” in terms of money and planning needed. They also talked about the need to upgrade the baggage claim area, security capabilities and taxiways.
Jennings said that he recognizes the needs are significant for Roswell, the “largest airport in the damn state,” when considering its acreage and the number of buildings, given its origins as a military airfield.
“We have never had enough money to maintain it. We have significant needs here,” he said. “The Municipal League carries our insurance, so they know very well what it costs when a hail storm goes through here.”
This summer the Air Center submitted a list of 26 capital needs to the Roswell City Council Legal Committee for possible inclusion in the city's 2024-28 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. The ICIP has to be submitted annually to the state and includes projects that are expected to need state, federal, grant or other public funding. Legal committee members voted to include three Air Center priorities for the city list: $3 million for design of the airport terminal building, $2.5 million to build an aircraft rescue and training facility, and a three-phase development of the southeast side of the airfield for future business and industrial development for a total estimated cost of $42 million. The city is replacing a 14-inch water line in that area now using a portion of a prior state capital outlay award given to Chaves County in 2020.
Alison Nichols, policy director for the Municipal League, confirmed that the group was coordinating an airport funding measure to include the Roswell Air Center, but said further comment could not be made at this time.