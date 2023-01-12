Airport Advisory Commission

City officials and members of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission meet Tuesday in the airport terminal building at the Roswell Air Center. Clockwise from left are commission members Shawn Powell, Mike Espiritu, Bud Kunkel and Matt McDonald, as well as Mayor Tim Jennings and City Attorney Hess Yntema.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings is encouraging Roswell Air Center employees and members of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission to bring him ideas about building, equipment or infrastructure improvements that could be included in a possible state request for New Mexico airport improvements.

Jennings said Tuesday afternoon during a commission meeting at the airport terminal building that the New Mexico Municipal League intends to coordinate efforts to introduce a bill or funding request package for the 2023 New Mexico Legislature for airport upgrades and improvements. Legislation can be prefiled now, with the session starting Jan. 17 and bills able to be introduced until Feb. 16.