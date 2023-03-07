A bill to provide millions of dollars of relief to communities and residents in Lincoln County impacted by last year's McBride Fire is on its way to the floor of the New Mexico Senate.
On Friday, the Senate Finance Committee moved, without opposition, to forward Senate Bill 430 out of committee with a “do pass” recommendation. In February it was approved 7 to 0 by the Senate Conservation Committee.
Sen. Bill Burt (R-Alamogordo), who represents portions of Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties, and Sen. Liz Stefanics (D-Los Cerillos) sponsored the legislation that will steer $18.67 million towards ongoing recovery efforts in Lincoln County and the village of Ruidoso related to the McBride Fire.
The measure would also allow the Local Government Division of the New Mexico Department of Finance to spend up to $50 thousand on staff and administrative expenses. By Aug. 1, 2023, and every three months after that, a report would need to be put together documenting the recovery efforts and damages related to the fire.
Advancement of the bill comes nearly 11 months after the McBride Fire that began April 12 on Gavilyn Canyon Road in Ruidoso before extending northeast into the Lincoln National Forest. The fire was deemed fully contained by the U.S. Forest Service in May but not before it claimed the lives of an elderly couple, destroyed 207 buildings and scorched 6,159 acres.
Senate Bill 430 is one of several introduced in the current 60-day session to aid communities impacted during last year's wildfire season. Among those bills was Senate Bill 6, which directed $100 million in assistance to those affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fires in Mora and San Miguel counties.
