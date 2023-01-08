Rep. Kevin McCarthy

New Mexico's congressional delegation speaks out about the delays in congress while Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-23) continues to deal with a hard-right wall of opposition in his bid to become Speaker of the House (2011 file photo/Clarke Condé).

 Clarke Condé Photo

Following days of drama and more than a dozen rounds of balloting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected to helm his party's thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a vote Saturday after midnight Eastern time, McCarthy was able to eek out a win in his race for Speaker of the House in the 118th Congress.