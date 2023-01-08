Following days of drama and more than a dozen rounds of balloting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected to helm his party's thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a vote Saturday after midnight Eastern time, McCarthy was able to eek out a win in his race for Speaker of the House in the 118th Congress.
On the 15th and final ballot, McCarthy prevailed with support from 216 Republicans, slightly more than the 212 Democrats who backed Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House Minority Leader.
Although they opposed McCarthy, New Mexico's three-member, all-Democratic House delegation welcomed an end to the four-day stalemate.
“After 15 rounds of votes and days of chaos, discord and GOP infighting — a speaker has finally been elected. Now it's time to get to work,” U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico's 1st Congressional District said in a statement released after the vote.
November's midterm elections gave Republicans control of the U.S. House by a slender 222 to 212 vote margin.
But 20 or so opponents within the Republican Party, aligned with the House Freedom Caucus, denied McCarthy the 218 votes needed to become speaker, instead throwing their support between a variety of other candidates that had little chance of success, but who nonetheless represented their views.
In the end, McCarthy won over the bulk of his detractors with promises of rules changes that delegate more power to individual members, fundamental changes to how Congress runs, committee assignments and promises to take up issues that are of importance to them.
The remaining six holdouts voted present, lowering the 218 threshold McCarthy initially needed.
A vote on a rules package is scheduled for Monday.
McCarthy is now one of just 15 House Speakers in U.S. History, and the first since 1923, not to win the position on the first round of balloting.
According to the U.S. House of Representatives, the most ballots to elect a speaker were cast in 1856, where after two months and 133 ballots Nathaniel Banks of Massachusetts was elected to lead the House.
Democrats portrayed the prolonged race for Speaker as an example of a Republican Party in disarray, something they said is in sharp contrast to the order Democrats showed with the absence of public infighting within their own ranks.
But many Republicans painted the deadlock as an example of a vibrant party engaged in open debate that in the long run will benefit the country and conference.
Steve Pearce, current chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, and who as a member of Congress was himself a member of the Freedom Caucus, argues the 20 holdouts raised substantive issues.
Those include long-sought aims, such as allowing debate and votes on individual earmark projects, the inclusion of more conservatives on the House Rules Committee and requirements that mammoth spending packages be considered in the form of separate smaller appropriations bills.
Other proposed rules would allow members to more easily offer amendments to cut spending and set the body's legislative agenda.
“Having secured those reforms, some of which had been attempted for decades, (has) paved the way for McCarthy to be elected,” Pearce said in a statement Saturday.
But that process, critics say, delayed other work Congress has to do, and with a possibly weak Speaker unable to keep the House functioning and performing its crucial duties such as the passage of a new five-year farm bill and the raising the nation's debt ceiling.
“We are concerned that the disunity, chaos and confusion we are seeing on the opposite side of the aisle is an indication of the kinds of fights we are going to have on issues that we are going to have to address,” U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District said Thursday after the 8th round of voting had wrapped up.
Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District was elected in November and says he has been frustrated by the standoff.
“This delay is unfair to those who elected us, for example, the seniors who need assistance with Social Security that I could be helping right now. Why should the Members holding Congress hostage get paid for not working,” Vasquez asked rhetorically in a statement released by his office.
Vasquez added to remedy that he has drafted legislation, the Mandating Congress Can’t Accept Remuneration for Time not Helping You Act”, also known as the MCCARTHY ACT.
Under the bill, the House would have to elect a speaker on the first day of a Congress, or they would have their pay withheld each day until a speaker is named.
A December report from the Congressional Research Service finds most members of Congress receive an annual salary of $174,000. However, the Senate and House majority and minority leaders and Senate President Pro Tempore each receive $193,400, while House Speaker has a yearly salary of $223,500.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
