Former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell fired the opening salvo of her bid to reclaim New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District seat on Monday.
“I couldn't be more proud and excited to announce that I'm running for Congress to restore our New Mexico values and work to keep America free and strong.” Herrell said in a press release issued after Monday's rally at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum, where according to event organizers, Herrell spoke before a crowd of hundreds of supporters.
The campaign will be Herrell's fourth for the 2nd Congressional District.
She was defeated by Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in her first bid in 2018, but unseated Torres Small in a 2020 rematch. In November, Herrell lost her re-election bid to Democrat Gabe Vasquez by 1350 votes.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy stood alongside Herrell Monday, contributing $10,000 to her campaign. In an email before the rally, a spokesperson for McCarthy said it was the Speaker’s first campaign stop of the 2024 election cycle.
“Yvette Herrell is a fearless conservative leader and New Mexico needs her back in Congress,” McCarthy said in a statement released by the Herrell campaign after the event.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota and House Republican Conference Chair Elsie Stefanik of New York also released statements backing her to become the party's nominee.
“It's a true honor to be endorsed by these amazing leaders and colleagues. I admire and respect each of them deeply, and look forward to earning the opportunity to work alongside them again next Congress on behalf of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.” Herrell said.
Herrell was long seen to be preparing for a rematch against Vasquez, filing a statement of candidacy less than two weeks after her loss. No other contender has yet filed to challenge Herrell in the primary.
Kyle Kondik, an elections analyst and the managing editor of Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan election newsletter at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, says the full-throated backing by McCarthy and others could be an attempt by the party to avoid a possible primary and unite around a candidate quickly.
“Part of what McCarthy might be doing is making it clear that he and the national party support Herrell and that kind of sends a signal to other Republicans in the district, 'don't run against this person,'” he said.
Both parties have made clear that the outcome of the contest in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District could have national ramifications, given the slim nine-seat majority Republicans now have in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On their websites, both the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm of House Republicans, and its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), have both indicated the race is a top priority for them.
The 2nd Congressional District was redrawn in the latest round of redistricting, swapping out parts of conservative oilfield communities in the southeast and introducing more Democratic-leaning west Albuquerque. Republicans have accused Democrats of redefining the district's boundaries to favor Democrats. A suit to throw out that map is currently being considered by the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Since Vasquez was sworn in as a member of Congress in January, the NRCC has routinely moved to frame him as a radical for the votes he has taken on everything from crime in D.C. to energy and abortion rights polices.
Likewise, the DCCC has done the same with Herrell. They have highlighted her stances and statements ranging from her past support for a constitutional amendment that would effectively outlaw abortion and her vote to block certification of President Joe Biden's win over then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
“Voters rejected Yvette Herrell in 2022, and they will again in 2024, because she is a proven conspiracy theorist more concerned with partisan politics and protecting wealthy corporations than tackling the real challenges facing everyday New Mexicans,” Tommy Garcia, a spokesperson for the DCCC, said in a statement before Herrell's campaign launch.
