Yvette Herrell

Herrell

Former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell fired the opening salvo of her bid to reclaim New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District seat on Monday.

“I couldn't be more proud and excited to announce that I'm running for Congress to restore our New Mexico values and work to keep America free and strong.” Herrell said in a press release issued after Monday's rally at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum, where according to event organizers, Herrell spoke before a crowd of hundreds of supporters.