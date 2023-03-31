Yvette Herrell

Herrell

Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month to appear alongside former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell for a rally that has all the signs of the launch of a campaign by Herrell to retake her former congressional seat.

On Tuesday, Herrell, a Republican who represented New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in Congress from 2021 to 2023, wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page that she and McCarthy will hold an announcement rally Monday, April 10, at the Heritage Farm & Ranch Museum in Las Cruces.