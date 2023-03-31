Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month to appear alongside former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell for a rally that has all the signs of the launch of a campaign by Herrell to retake her former congressional seat.
On Tuesday, Herrell, a Republican who represented New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in Congress from 2021 to 2023, wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page that she and McCarthy will hold an announcement rally Monday, April 10, at the Heritage Farm & Ranch Museum in Las Cruces.
“I'm inviting you to join Speaker Kevin McCarthy and me in Las Cruces as we launch a new campaign to restore our values and flip this district,” Herrell wrote in a message posted Tuesday on her campaign Facebook page advertising the event.
McCarthy, a Republican from California, was House Minority Leader when Herrell served in Congress from 2021 until 2023. After his party retook the House in November and following one of the longest and most contentious House leadership elections in history, McCarthy became Speaker of the House in January.
When reached for comment, Herrell spokesperson Paul Smith said the public event is being organized by Herrell's campaign, but offered little else about what statement she plans to make.
“I can confirm she will be making a campaign announcement at the April 10 event,” Smith responded in an email when asked about the event.
Current U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat who defeated Herrell by 1350 votes in 2022, and the Democratic Party in New Mexico did not respond to requests for comment before press time Thursday.
Since losing her bid for re-election to Vasquez by 1,350 votes, Herrell has only thinly-veiled her desire for a 2024 rematch.
Two weeks after her loss to Vasquez, the Alamogordo Republican filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission, a move that allows her principal campaign committee to raise and disperse money in the 2024 election cycle.
As of the end of last year, Herrell has a balance of $107,106.16 in her campaign war chest, more than twice the $22,776.73 Vasquez had left on hand.
Traditionally, the 2nd Congressional District spanned from the state's eastern border with Texas to its western border with Arizona and ran from southern Albuquerque down to communities along the U.S.-Mexican border.
But the latest round of redistricting altered the District's boundaries, splitting conservative oil patch communities in the southeast and adding parts of Albuquerque to it, which now gives Democrats a bigger edge in voter registration.
In 2022, the contest in the 2nd District was one of the most closely watched and competitive races in the nation, with both campaigns raising and spending roughly $8 million.
Like last year, the fundraising arms of both parties have indicated they will make the race a priority.
When asked for comment about McCarthy's visit, Tony Garcia, spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, laced into Herrell, who the party has painted as a Trump loyalist.
“Voters rejected Yvette Herrell in 2022 because she is a proven conspiracy theorist more concerned with partisan politics and protecting wealthy corporations than tackling the real challenges facing everyday New Mexicans,” Gonzales said.
For their part, the National Republican Campaign Committee, or NRCC, is focusing its fire on Vasquez, accusing him of backing a radical agenda by voting against Republican measures on energy in crime.
Earlier this week, the NRCC announced it was targeting Vasquez and other Democrats in a nationwide billboard campaign, highlighting their votes earlier this month against a resolution blocking the District of Columbia from rewriting parts of its criminal code, a move critics say would have reduced some sentences for violent crime.
